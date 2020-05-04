ascent-by-application

It will still take a while until basketball can be played in Berlin's sports halls again. It is very likely that the envisaged season final tournament of the Bundesliga will not change anything, in which Alba would take part, for the direction of which Berlin, Bonn, Frankfurt and Munich have also applied.

On the other hand, there is a standstill at the base of Berlin's basketball. The Berlin Basketball Association (BBV) had to end the current season and cancel numerous training camps and tournaments. The ascent and descent regulation in the area of ​​men and women is now processed by application. “If teams are of the opinion that they have still reached the league or the promotion with the outstanding games, they can apply,” the association announced.

The district league team of Freibeuter 2010 made use of it. As a fifth-placed team, it went into the district league because the theoretical possibility still existed. Meanwhile, the first team of privateers rose to the league leaders in the regional league. “There was no moment for us when emotions rose after the last game. It took the form of an email confirmation, ”says Tobias Beckerwerth, who works for the Friedrichshain club on the board.

It's a strange time – and economical for Berlin basketball not easy either. Although the clubs continue to be largely supported by the contributions of their members, the privateers, for example, lose the income from basketball clubs in schools and planned holiday training camps. “This income is offset against the payment of our full-time trainers. However, the salaries have to be paid further, which creates an imbalance, ”says Beckerwerth.

BG Zehendorf offers 49 Thanks campaigns to

The coaches would have offered the club to switch to short-time work on its own so that the privateers did not have to go too far with their financial reserves. The club could still live on the savings for around six to eight months, but according to Beckerwerth, the promotion of the first men's team to the regional league will bring additional expenses of around 5000 in the future per season with. “We need to go a step further in sponsorship,” says Beckerwerth. “Due to the current situation, the money is of course not as easy for potential partners.”

The traditional club BG Zehlendorf and the comparatively young basketball club BC Lions Moabit have other concerns. Both clubs are organizers of traditional and internationally visited tournaments. But neither the Zehlendorf Pentecost tournament nor the Easter Cup in Moabit could or will not take place. “The participating clubs have already paid down payments for their accommodations, we have booked the accommodations. We don't get the money from them at the moment, or only get them back bit by bit, ”says Andreas Riebold from the BC Lions.

round 40 000 Euro the club has to transfer back to clubs from all over Europe. “That was and is not our money. But we have to get it back, ”says Riebold. Thanks to state emergency aid and donations, the liabilities have now reached a total of between 20 000 and 25 000 euros are pressed. The main club is not at risk, an impending insolvency could be averted, also due to the financial separation between the club and the Easter tournament. Rather, the Lions want to offer regional league basketball from next season, they are taking over the fourth-class men's team from the struggling neighboring club ASV Moabit.

The first clubs are already reporting isolated withdrawals

Niklas von Tschirnhaus from BG Zehlendorf also speaks of “extensive loss of income”. The association now relies on donations and offers 49 thank-you campaigns. From advice on the tenancy law of a player of the Ü – 45 men to the homemade banana bread of a U – 14 – The player has just about everything. Generally, as Tschirnhaus emphasizes, the club would not be at risk if the members did not jump out. “We're not going broke, we're not gnawing on starvation,” he says.

The BBV is therefore looking to the future with mixed feelings: “We are currently not aware of any club that is based solely on reasons the corona virus pandemic has to completely shut down game operations. However, we are currently assuming that fewer teams will register for the new season than in previous seasons, ”says a response to a Tagesspiegel request. The first clubs would already report occasional members leaving, there is currently no increase in the youth age groups: “Since the registration fees through team registrations are also one of our main sources of income, the financial situation will also be considerably more problematic for us, if we maybe only significantly later start the season or the next season, in the worst case, should not be possible at all. ”

Whether and when regular basketball can be played again in Berlin is not yet foreseen. It is important that the majority of the clubs still seem to be able to withstand the crisis. At least that is a good prerequisite for the Alba Berlin pros not being the only playing Berlin basketball team in a few months.