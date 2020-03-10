as-of-today,-many-animals-are-observed-from-space

After several delays, the German-Russian Icarus project for animal observation from space has actually started testing on Tuesday morning. On the ISS space station, the computer was switched on, which receives the position and measurement data of small transmitters with which animals on earth are equipped for research purposes. “Icarus is running,” reported the Russian project partners.

Project manager Martin Wikelski from the Max Planck Institute for Behavioral Biology in Constance expressed his relief. Actually, the computer on the ISS should have worked in July. But there were problems with a capacitor. Wikelski said that Icarus is now running. “Now it is starting.”.

Predict catastrophes and epidemics

Over a period of three to four months, the researchers are now testing, among other things, the data transmission between the ISS space station Transmitters and the ground station. After completing this phase, scientists should be able to work with Icarus worldwide.



With Icarus (International Cooperation for Animal Research Using Space) For example, the scientists want to find out more about animal migration routes – for example, in order to adapt protection zones or to prevent epidemics. Because animals can spread pathogens during their hikes. Icarus could also serve as an early warning system for natural disasters. Because in the past there were indications that animals behave conspicuously before such events, for example, become restless send on the ISS. In the next few years, tens of thousands of animals are to be sent to this end. The Russian space agency Roskosmos and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) are also involved in Icarus. (dpa)