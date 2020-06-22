ARTIFICIAL TENDONS AND LIGAMENTS MARKET VALUABLE GROWTH PROSPECTS, TOP PLAYERS, KEY COUNTRY ANALYSIS, TRENDS AND FORECAST TILL 2027

As per the report published by Data Bridge Market Research, the artificial tendons and ligaments market is expected to grow USD 43.66 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.69% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Increasing necessity for small and low maintenance power systems, increasing acceptance towards properties such as compatibility to fit in a building and high demand for compact power systems are the factors fuelling the gas-insulated substation market. In time of rising per hectare land value, GIS requires less space than its counterparts.

Major Market competitors/players:

Some of the major players operating in the, the global artificial tendons and ligaments market are LARS (Corin Group), Neoligaments (Xiros), Cousin Biotech, FX Solutions, Orthomed, Shanghai Pine&Power Biotech, Mathys, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Arthrex, Depuy Orthopedics, Inc., DGIMED Ortho, DJO Global, Integra LifeSciences, Intelligent Implant Systems, Internal Fixation Systems, Medtronic, Merlot OrthopediX, Orthofix, Osteomed, Rigid FX Corporation, Small Bone Innovations, Inc, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Suspension Orthopaedic Solutions, Synthes, Tornier, Inc, TriMed, Inc., Vilex, Wright Medical, Zimmer Holdings, Inc. among others.

Artificial Tendons and Ligaments market analysis report offers remarkable data along with future forecast and thorough analysis of the market on international and regional level. With the meticulous competitor analysis covered in this report, businesses can gauge or analyse the strengths and weak points of the competitors which helps build superior business strategies for their own product. This Artificial Tendons and Ligaments market report has been prepared by considering several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario. The report offers steadfast knowledge and information of revolutionizing market landscape, what already exists in the market, future trends or what the market expects, the competitive environment, and strategies to plan to outshine the competitors.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing number of orthopedic disease instances

Increasing number of road accidents, fractures and sports injuries

Rising incidence of spinal disorders

Growing preference for minimal invasive spinal surgeries

High cost of devices and procedures

Low availability of super specialized professionals

Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market

By Application

(Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot and Ankle Injuries, Other Injuries),

End- User

(Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers),

Implants

(Silastic-Rod Implant, Carbon-Fiber Implant, Marlex Mesh),

Materials

(Carbon, Carbon & Polyester, Leeds-Keio Polyester, Dacron, Bovine Glutaraldehyde-Fixed Xenograft, Gore-Tex Polytetrafluoroethylene),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

The global artificial tendons and ligaments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of stem cell manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Neoligaments, a British medical company, based in U.K., focuses on design, development, manufacture and supply of implantable textile-based scaffolds for the sports medicine and orthopedic applications, offers the artificial tendons and ligaments products for upper limb – shoulder, lower limb – knee & foot and for general it offers wide range of products.

