Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market to Grow at CAGR of +15% By 2026 – Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis, Region and Top Players like Continental AG, Bosch, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Volvo, Scania

Based on machine learning technology of the artificial intelligence in transportation market, the Deep learning technology holds the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. Moreover, North America region is estimated to be the largest market for the artificial intelligence in transportation market as the region is the major contributor in advance technology sector and is investing majorly on the research and development sector.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of +15% During Forecast Period

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market involves a primary and a secondary research. A systematic procedure has been used to arrive at the global size of the market and present revenue of key players in the market. Accurate data has been collected by conducting extensive interviews with people holding key decision making positions in the industry such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives.

Top Players Profiled in this Report includes, Continental AG, Bosch, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Volvo, Daimler, Scania

Many companies are investing in the development of self-driving trucks, which use the deep learning technology for image processing, speech recognition, and data analysis. Autonomous trucks are projected to be the fastest growing segment of the artificial intelligence in transportation market, by application. Autonomous trucks are the major target for the application of artificial intelligence technology. Up until now, AI technology research was focusing on traffic and navigation system, but now the focus has shifted to make fully autonomous trucks. Many manufacturers such as Volvo (Sweden), Scania (Sweden), and Daimler (Germany) are developing and testing fully autonomous trucks.

This report covers Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope.

The main goal for the dissemination of this information is to give a descriptive analysis of how the trends could potentially affect the upcoming future of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market during the forecast period. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their detailed research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with precise information.

This report is presented in a clear and concise way to help you better understand market structure and dynamics. Recent trends and developments in global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market have been analyzed. Opportunities leading to market growth have been analyzed and described. The report focuses on the global market and provides answers to the most important questions that stakeholders are facing today. Market size information (by the end of the forecast year) raises the issue of expanding competitiveness and hindering market-driven sectors and market growth.

Table of Contents

Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Market Forecast