Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market was Valued at Us$ 891.24 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 16.5% over the Forecast Period, Due to Increasing Use of Imaging Biomarkers And Quantitative Imaging In Clinical Practice; says Absolute Market Insights

The use of AI technologies has improved clinical outcomes and diagnostic process of health care providers. In addition to improving performance and effectiveness, AI and machine learning are likely to improve the experience of patients throughout the imaging process. Some of AI’s key radiological applications include the automated collection and optimization of procedures and equipment, resource usage, case load management, and automatic follow-up schedule. Healthcare organizations are increasingly willing to incorporate machine learning, deep learning, and other advanced pattern recognition algorithms that can provide support for clinical decision making while maximizing the productivity of radiologists, pathologists, and other diagnostics based on images. When clinical and financial use cases for AI become more appealing–and concerns about the role of artificial intelligence in medicine are starting to diminish–health care providers seem a little more likely to experiment with new forms of data-driven decision-making. Such factors are propelling the growth of artificial intelligence in radiology market worldwide.

The inception of implication of artificial intelligence in radiology market brought a wave of hope and uncertainty pertaining to the outcome. Initially, a majority of radiologist around the globe were highly skeptical and repugnant of AI interference in the iridology radar; however, with its virtue, AI in radiology is slowly but steadily gaining acceptance in the healthcare industry. Radiologist are increasing using quantitive imaging to encounter the solemn diseases such as myocardial infarction and diabetes. On the other hand, various market participants across the globe have aligned their strategies on development of solutions for radiology. For instance, Aidoc develops healthcare-grade AI based decision support software. This technology evaluates medical imaging to inclusive solution for detecting acute abnormalities in the body, helping radiologists prioritize life threatening cases and expedite patient care. Thus all these factors are aiding for the growth and rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence in radiology market

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of artificial intelligence in radiology market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market Share in 2018, By Region

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global artificial intelligence in radiology market was estimated to be US$ 891.24 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3506.55 Mn by 2027, owing to the ability to provide diagnosis with greater efficacy and efficiency that is likely to minimize patient waiting time.

On the basis of technique, X-ray segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for cardiovascular and chest imaging using X-rays.

The primary global artificial intelligence in radiology market participants include Aidoc, Arterys, Behold.ai Technologies Limited, Enlitic, Inc., EnvoyAI, FreenomeInc., GleamerLTD, IBM Corp. (IBM Watson), MARS BioimagingLtd., Nuance Communications, Inc., Qure.ai, SigTupleTechnologies Private Limited, VIDA Diagnostics, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market

By Technique

X-rays

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Others

By Radiology Type

Mammography

Chest Imaging

Neurology

Colonography

Cardiovascular

Head CT Scan

Rest of the body

By Application

Computer-aided Diagnosis

Clinical Decision Support

Quantitative Analysis Tools

Computer-aided Detection

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

