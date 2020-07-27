Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market with Key Vendors || Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, Enlitic, Inc. and More

The Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market accounted for USD 5.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period to 2026.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High information and data storage capacity

High computing power and parallel processing capabilities.

Increasing number of AI applications and adoption of these applications in various segments.

Lack of people power

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms.

The renowned players in continuous testing market are Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, iCarbonX, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook Inc., Siemens, General Electric, Micron Technology, Samsung, Xillinx, Iteris, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, Enlitic, Inc. and Raven Industries among others.

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Crucial Research:

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Global Market.

Minor Research:

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the Global industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total market size, which was verified by the first survey.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Market

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

The report clarifies the following uncertainties related to the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market:

What are the various factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market?

How are market players expanding their footprint in the market?

What is the most notable trend that is currently influencing the dynamics of the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market?

Who are the leading players operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market?

Which regional market is likely to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market?

