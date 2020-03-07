Artificial Intelligence-Emotional Recognition Market 2020 to Surge at a CAGR of +35% by 2025 with Top Players- Microsoft, Softbank, Realeyes, INTRAface, Apple, IBM, Eyeris, Beyond Verbal, Iflytek, Affectiva,

Artificial Emotional Intelligence or Emotion AI is also known as emotion recognition or emotion detection technology. Humans use a lot of non-verbal cues, such as facial expressions, gestures, body language and tone of voice, to communicate their emotions. Emotion AI unobtrusively measures unfiltered and unbiased facial expressions of emotion, using any optical sensor or just a standard webcam. Technology first identifies a human face in real-time or in an image or video. Computer vision algorithms identify key landmarks on the face – for example, the corners of your eyebrows, the tip of your nose, and the corners of your mouth.

The global artificial intelligence-emotional recognition market projected a CAGR of approximately +35% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2020-2025.

The global artificial intelligence-emotional recognition market projected a CAGR of approximately +35% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2020-2025. Report Consultant has introduced a new report titled as Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotional Recognition Market. The aim of the Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotional Recognition Market report is to allow the readers to concentrate on the classifications on the basis of product qualifications, standing competitive landscape and the market's incomes with profitability.

Top Key Players:

Microsoft, Softbank, Realeyes, INTRAface, Apple, IBM, Eyeris, Beyond Verbal, Affectiva, Kairos AR, Cloudwalk, IFlytek, Nviso and CrowdEmotion.

The business sectors in North America and Europe possess a critical piece of the pie. Developing markets of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are foreseen to witness elevated development prospects attributable to the colossal potential in nations, for example, China, India, Japan, Australia, UAE, and Qatar. Latin America is a major region, which is anticipated to show a growing demand for the Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotional Recognition Market. The growth traits of the market are attributed to the propelling demands in Mexico and Brazil.

The business sectors in North America and Europe possess a critical piece of the pie. Developing markets of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are foreseen to witness elevated development prospects attributable to the colossal potential in nations, for example, China, India, Japan, Australia, UAE, and Qatar. Latin America is a major region, which is anticipated to show a growing demand for the Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotional Recognition Market. The growth traits of the market are attributed to the propelling demands in Mexico and Brazil. This market research report on the Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotional Recognition Market provides futuristic market prospects in terms of the upcoming years.

Artificial Intelligence-Emotional Recognition Market Segmentation by Types

Facial Emotion Recognition

Speech Emotion Recognition

Others

Artificial Intelligence-Emotional Recognition Market Segmentation by Applications

Education

Medical Care

Home

Wisdom Center

Others

Segment by Regions/Countries, This Artificial Intelligence-Emotional Recognition Market Report Covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table Of Content:

The Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotional Recognition Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of artificial intelligence-emotional recognition (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Artificial intelligence-emotional recognition manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2020-2025)

