Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market by Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision and Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis, Top key players like IBM, Google, Amazon Web Services and Industry Forecast to 2023

Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) is basically third-party offering of artificial intelligence outsourcing. There are some Cloud AI service providers which provide specialized hardware required for few AI tasks, such as GPU based processing for intensive workloads etc. The growing demand for AI as a service in the form of Application Programming Interface (API) and Software Development Kit (SDK) and growing number of innovative startups are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the AI as a service market.

Request Sample Copy of this report:

https://www.qyreports.com/request-sample?report-id=103272

Top Key Vendors:

IBM, Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Salesforce, FICO, SAS Institute, Baidu, Intel, SAP, IRIS AI, Bigml, H2o.AI, Absolutdata, Fuzzy.AI, Vital AI, Rainbird Technologies, Craft.AI, Sift Science, Mighty.AI, Cognitive Scale, Centurysoft, Yottamine Analytics, Datarobot, Meya.AI

The Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market is segmented by technology, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The market is growing at a rapid pace in the North American region followed by Europe and will continue the same in forecasted years. Because of rising digital industries, and smart business activities AIaaS has gained market value in North America in a very less time. Artificial intelligence as a service (AIaaS) involves outsourcing of artificial intelligence (AI). Most of the manufacturers and industry professionals partner with firms that can provide a full suite of services to support a large-scale AI solution.

Geographically, artificial intelligence as a service market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe have the large market size for AIaaS owing to rapid technological advancement, the rise in digital industries, and need for intelligent business processes have increased the need for consistent, scalable, and proficient data platforms.

The report also aims at providing detailed information about the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the Artificial Intelligence as a service market. The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the global AI as a service market size began with the capturing of data on the key vendors’ revenues through secondary research, annual reports, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), Factiva, Bloomberg, and press releases.

To Request more information, Ask for Sample PDF illustration with TOC, Tables, Figures and Charts @ http://qyreports.com/enquiry-before-buying?report-id=103272

Table of Content:

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market

Chapter 1: Industry Overview of Market

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market

Chapter 3: Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Market

Chapter 4: Overall Market Overview of Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market

Chapter 5: Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market Analysis

Chapter 6: Major Manufacturers Analysis of Market

Chapter 7: Development Trend of Analysis of Market

Chapter 8: Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Marketing Type Analysis

Chapter 9: Conclusion of Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market Report

Early buyers will receive up to 30% Discount on this report:

https://www.qyreports.com/ask-for-discount?report-id=103272

About QYReports:

We at QYReports.com, a leading market research report publisher cater to more than 4,000 prestigious clients worldwide meeting their customized research requirements in terms of market data size and its application. Our list of customers includes renounced Chinese companies’ multinational companies, SME’s and private equity firms. our business study covers a market size of over 30 industries offering you accurate, in depth and reliable market insight, industry analysis and structure. QYResearch’s specialize in forecasts needed for investing in an and execution of a new project globally and in Chinese markets.

Contact Us:

QYReports

Jones John

(Sales Manager)

204, Professional Centre,

7950 NW 53rd Street, Miami, Florida 33166

+ (1) 786-292-8164

sales@qyreports.com