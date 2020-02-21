Arsène Wenger's proposal is absurd

Offside is when the referee whistles – if only it were that easy. Since the video assistant was launched, little more has been discussed than whether the calibrated line now makes football fairer or not. Arsène Wenger in his new role at the FIFA World Association obviously cannot avoid this discussion either. Only his idea of ​​how he wants to tackle the offside problem is nice – but not very constructive.

According to Wenger, a player should not be offside in the future if at least one part of his body is still on level with the penultimate defender. At the moment, attackers are punishable too close to the gate, even if it is only the tip of their foot. Wenger obviously thinks his idea is great because there would be “no longer millimeter decisions” – which seems absurd.

Millimeter decisions will always be made

because this only shifts the problem. There would still be millimeter decisions, just not at the tip of the foot, but instead at the heel instead.

According to the idea of ​​Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin, he has a tolerance of wanted to introduce a few centimeters, the next proposal that does not even advance the discussion a bit. Ultimately, it is not possible to avoid tight offside decisions completely – because with every tolerance or different interpretation of the offside line there must be a point at which a player is offside.

Apart from that the international rule-keepers on the topic of handball are currently a much more important item on the agenda that will urgently need to be resolved and is also easier to solve. Until then, the well-being of the calibrated offside line may and must be discussed further. Until then, just leave the offside rule as it is!