around-170-cases-in-germany

51 – year-old was in the rescue center of the Oberhavelkliniken

Our colleague Monika Kaufmann from the Potsdamer Latest News has new information on the first coronavirus case in Brandenburg:

According to Tobias Arbinger, spokesman for the Brandenburg Ministry of Health, the patient is one 51 – year-old man from the district of Oberhavel.

The man was up to 29. February on vacation in South Tyrol. Subsequently, he presented himself with “with fever and flu symptoms in the rescue center of the Oberhavel clinics”. The man is currently symptom-free, his condition stable. He is in domestic isolation, Arbinger told the PNN.



Brandenburg's Minister of Health Ursula Nonnemacher said that the important thing now was to “interrupt the infection chain as soon as possible. The health authority in Oberhavel will therefore concentrate on finding all the people with whom the Corona patient has had contact in the past few days ”.

On Tuesday afternoon the minister wants to inform about the new situation at a press conference.