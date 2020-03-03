Science
Around 170 cases in Germany
Um 15 o'clock the Robert Koch Institute had published its last count, therefore there are officially 157 Sick people in Germany. Subsequently, new reports came from several federal states. According to the dpa count, there are now around in Germany 170 infections.
51 – year-old was in the rescue center of the Oberhavelkliniken
Our colleague Monika Kaufmann from the Potsdamer Latest News has new information on the first coronavirus case in Brandenburg:
According to Tobias Arbinger, spokesman for the Brandenburg Ministry of Health, the patient is one 51 – year-old man from the district of Oberhavel.
The man was up to 29. February on vacation in South Tyrol. Subsequently, he presented himself with “with fever and flu symptoms in the rescue center of the Oberhavel clinics”. The man is currently symptom-free, his condition stable. He is in domestic isolation, Arbinger told the PNN.
Brandenburg's Minister of Health Ursula Nonnemacher said that the important thing now was to “interrupt the infection chain as soon as possible. The health authority in Oberhavel will therefore concentrate on finding all the people with whom the Corona patient has had contact in the past few days ”.
On Tuesday afternoon the minister wants to inform about the new situation at a press conference.
First cases in Brandenburg, Thuringia and Saxony
In Brandenburg is the first time a person demonstrably contracted coronavirus . It was a man in the district of Oberhavel who had returned from a trip to South Tyrol, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health , He was “isolated at home” and in a stable condition .
Previously, Saxony had reported a first case, a retired man who was traveling from a bus Italy had returned. According to the district office of Pirna, he and his wife are in domestic quarantine – just like 30 other participants of the bus trip. One of the passengers from Hanover had previously tested positive for the virus.
In the evening, the Thuringian Ministry of Health reported a first case: a 57 – year-old from the Saale-Orla district was affected, tweeted the Ministry. (Tsp / AP)
The Emanuel Lasker high school is closed. The reason is an infected teacher. There was 80 contact persons.
days mirror
There is a first confirmed #Covid – 19 – Case in Thuringia. On 57 – year-old man from the Saale -Orla circle tested positive for the #Corona virus. He is in the hospital. The health department immediately began to identify potential contact persons.
– TMASGFF on Twitter (@sozialesth) https://twitter.com/SozialesTH/status/1234574307994591241
Another dead person in France
According to the authorities, another person who has been infected with the novel corona virus has died in France – and the number has also increased of registered infections. There are 61 new registered cases in France, said health director Jérôme Salomon at a press conference on Monday. Also be a 89 – Year-olds tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus after their death. Accordingly, the woman had died in the town of Compiègne in northern France.
The number of infections known in France since the end of January thus increased 191. 107 of the cases are “part of a transmission chain,” said Salomon. The Sars-CoV-2 virus can cause the disease Covid – 19 cause.
Two people infected with the pathogen had previously died in France: one died in mid-February 80 year old Chinese tourist, last Wednesday a 60 – year French from the department of l'Oise in northern France. Compiègne is also in this administrative district. (AP)
Further deaths in the USA – six people died
The novel corona virus has also spread further in the USA and has led to six deaths so far. The dead were reported from nursing homes in the US state of Washington near the metropolis of Seattle, the local authorities said on Monday. The first death there was reported on Saturday, the first since the outbreak began in the United States.
On Monday, the US health authority CDC increased the number of people tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen in the USA on 43. According to media reports, however, it should already be significantly more. The first case was also reported from the metropolis of New York at the weekend. The woman aged from the end 30 got infected during a trip to Iran. (AP)
Two new cases in Berlin
In Berlin there are two other people with the Coronavirus is infected. It is a woman from Marzahn-Hellersdorf and a man from Mitte, health senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) told rbb.
Berlin half marathon is on the brink
Actually they were looking forward to their anniversary at the SCC. To the 40. The half marathon across Berlin was supposed to take place on Sunday, April 5. 34. 000 Participants from all over the world – sold out for months. But now the anticipation has given way to worry, because the half marathon is also on the brink because of the spreading corona virus.
“We plan to continue with the event,” said SCC Managing Director Jürgen Lock, who wanted to find out more about the topic at the Senate Chancellery on Monday.
There are no announcements or guidelines from politics for organizers like him, says Lock and sounds frustrated. “Nobody has approached us so far.” Correct crisis management is not yet in place.
He expects the districts of Mitte and Tempelhof, where the start, finish and fair take place, to contact him by the end of the week. “The urgency of reliability for organizers has shown the weekend,” said Lock, referring to the ITB cancellation. (Felix Hackenbruch)
Guest was infected: “Tropical Island” employee not infected
relief from 104 affected employees of the Tropical Islands leisure pool in Brandenburg: The tests for the novel corona virus were negative for everyone. The spokesman for the Brandenburg Ministry of Health, Tobias Arbinger, announced on Monday evening. He appealed to the district office in Lübben. Previously, for 90 Employees can be given the all-clear; For 14 more then the test was still pending. (AP)
157 known infected people in Germany
The number of confirmed n Corona – infectious onen in Germany is up at seven 157 gone up. The Robert Koch Institute announced this in the afternoon. Most cases continue to exist in North Rhine-Westphalia, where alone 90 sick people are known. (AP)
Number of coronavirus deaths in Italy increases 52
According to the authorities in Italy, 52 people died of coronavirus infection. Inland 24 hours is the number of fatalities by 18 increased, the civil protection authority announced in the evening. It currently records 2036 confirmed diseases. That is a fifth more than on Sunday than 1694 cases were reported.
Three new cases in Africa – first infected person in Senegal
in Africa there are three other cases of the novel corona virus. In addition to the two North African countries Egypt and Algeria also reported on Monday evening the West African state of Senegal a case. Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr announced in the evening that the infected person was a French who had been living in the country for two years ; after returning from a home visit on 26. A private hospital was visited for examination in February and has been kept in quarantine ever since.
According to the Ministry of Health, a foreigner in Egypt had also contracted the Sars-CoV virus 2 infected. It is the second case in the most populous country in North Africa.
In Algeria one 53 – year old woman and her 24 year old daughter. According to the Ministry of Health, they had recently housed a man and his daughter who had tested positive for the virus when they returned from France. Previously only one case of coronavirus was known in Algeria.
Silke Friedrich emailed parents of the Berlin Metropolitan School
The parents of the private Berlin Metropolitan School were according to a mother on Monday against 13. 30 Clock by email from managing director Silke Friedrich informed that the school as a precaution Measure and parents close their Children should pick up if necessary.
A “member of our community “informed them that” they “had had contact with an infected person, it said in the mail. Mails are sent in English. So far there has been no case at the school itself. The school should also remain closed on Tuesday.
The parents are not encouraged to do so to leave their children at home and keep them in quarantine there, so the mother. According to an employee, some parents are very quick , others were around an hour via the respective class app had been advised of the mail, said the mother, who was not with her names would like to be mentioned in public. “When I was my child
picked up, the situation was relaxed, the employees were left, “said the mother. “There is no one with an SOS lamp through went to school. “
Information about who had contact with the infected person was first not given, about the further procedure should be by email will be informed. In the first mail it was said that the school should be longer should remain closed, should learning offers via an online platform give. According to the information, the school management had already Winter vacation asked parents who had vacationed in high-risk areas, do not send their children to school at first. (Ingrid Müller)
Craft fair in Munich canceled
The International Craft Fair (IHM) in Munich is canceled due to the spread of the new corona virus. The organizers announced on Monday evening in Munich. The IHM is with 1000 exhibitors from 60 countries and more than 100 000 Visitors the w Most important trade fair in Germany. (AP)
First coronavirus case in Saxony
In Saxony, an infection with the new coronavirus has been detected for the first time. It is a pensioner from the Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains, as the spokesman for the district office said on Monday evening in Pirna. The man belonged to a group of bus travelers who had returned from Italy. (AP)
Red Cross warns: Blood donations are falling due to fear of virus
The blood donation service of the German Red Cross shows sic h is alarmed in view of the significantly lower willingness to donate. “This is mainly due to the completely exaggerated fear of infection with the corona virus,” said the spokesman for Hesse and Baden-Württemberg, Eberhard Weck.
However, the numbers also declined seasonally due to the current influenza season. For the two federal states, the inventory of blood products is only sufficient for two days. “People shop wildly, hedgehog with worry and forget to donate.”
The number of infections in the two countries is still there minimal. “How is it going to be when this number increases more?” Asked Weck. Cancer patients are particularly affected. “Without blood donation, people will really die. And then not the corona virus, ”Weck criticized. (AP)
Berlin Travel Festival canceled
The Berlin Travel Festival, which takes place from 6 until March 8th in the Arena Berlin in Kreuzberg has been canceled. The festival announced on Monday. The reason for this: the coronavirus.
Since, according to the organizers, team members contact the COVID – 19 infected people from Berlin, the team had been asked by the health department to go home immediately for protection reasons. The work had to be stopped with immediate effect. “This makes it impossible for us to hold the Berlin Travel Festival next weekend,” says the report.
The festival should be the third this year Sometimes as a parallel event to the already canceled tourism exchange ITB.
The organizers want to postpone the festival to a later date, but have not yet announced a new date )
“Tropical Islands”: 90 Employee tested negative for virus
The tests for the new corona virus are at 90 Employees of the Tropical Islands adventure pool in Brandenburg failed. The district of Dahme-Spreewald was until Monday afternoon 90 of 104 Test results before, as announced by the district office in Lübben. “It is particularly reassuring for Tropical Islands employees that 90 of 104 Employees could be tested negative, ”said Health Director Carsten Sass. The further results would be expected soon. First, the RBB had reported.
Health Minister Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens) had announced on Thursday that a coronavirus infection from North Rhine-Westphalia was in the Tropical Islands have. There was no all-clear for bathers: the man had therefore had no closer contact with other guests. However, there was closer contact with employees, such as when serving food. (AP)
Ryanair cancels flights to Italy
The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is reducing its flights to and from Italy because of the coronavirus . Up to every fourth short-haul flight “mainly from and to Italy” falls between the 17. March and April 8, the airline announced on Monday. (AP)
Where are employees in the home office?
Some companies in Germany have their employees at home sent – a precautionary measure.
The following companies are affected (among others, one employee has been tested positive):
- 200 ProSiebenSat.1 employees in Unterföhring
- 1600 DMG Mori employee in Pfronten
- 150 BMW employees in Munich
- 1500 Serious & Young employees in Düsseldorf and Essen (most of them will return to their workplaces on Tuesday)
Switzerland cancels all football matches for March
In Switzerland there are because of the coronavirus epidemic all football matches of the 1st and 2nd league for March have been canceled . That decided the 20 Clubs of the Swiss Football League on Monday in Bern.
Previously, the 24. Matchday last weekend as well as the cup quarter-finals have been postponed this week.
If that currently until 15. The Swiss Federal Council's ban on events in March will not be extended, but will be played again on April 4th and 5th.
Whether the Europa League round of 16 by Eintracht Frankfurt am 19. March at FC Basel , initially remained open on Monday.
Daily mirror | Sylvia Vogt