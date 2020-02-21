World
Arne Maier “had the impression that I have to say something”
Big City, Big Stadium
Hertha BSC and investor Lars Windhorst continue to think big:
50. 00 0 places? Or at the same time 90. 00 0? The ideas of Hertha investor Windhorst and President Gegenbauer on a new one Stadium divide.
days mirror
Nouri before the home game against Cologne
Alexander #Nouri: The atmosphere in the cabin is very good. We worked concentrated throughout the week. We have a lot of competition in the team, so we had a high level of training. We are ready for Saturday! #BSCKOE #hahohe
– Hertha BSC on Twitter (@herthabsc) https://twitter.com/HerthaBSC/status/1230463866997485569
Arne Maier explains
During the winter break Arne Maier wanted to leave Hertha BSC, but manager Michael Preetz prevented his move in January. “I had the impression that I had to say something. It was important that in the end there was a very good conversation with everyone involved, ”said Maier now with an interval of almost four weeks in an interview with the specialist magazine“ Kicker ”.
Maier had above all about lacking Deplored operational times. “The transfer time is sometimes a bit heated. I gave my opinion internally and externally because at the time I felt that I was treading on the spot, ”said the 21 – year-old who already 13 Years at Hertha.
After a long injury break of almost a year, he got very different reactions to his demands. “There were some insults, but there was also understanding,” said Maier. “Of course you learn something there. Next time, my opinion will remain internal, ”he now admitted. It was all worked up.
The resignation of coach Jürgen Klinsmann surprised everyone in the club, confirmed Maier. “We were flabbergasted at first. But then we shook hands and wished good luck. ” (dpa)
The team lives in reality. I think high goals are good, but we know that we have to deal with the relegation battle this season.
Arne Maier on the high goals of investor Lars Windhorst
Blue and white stadium
Now everyone has to be strong. There are no more tickets for the city derby on 21. March in the Olympic Stadium. Hertha announced this on Wednesday morning. So many Hertha members and season ticket holders have struck that there are no further tickets for sale.
So it can be assumed that the fans of the hosts will be clearly outnumbered become. The round 7500 Tickets for the guest block were allocated by lottery.
Berlin reports sold out
Strength probably fails due to dog bite against Cologne
Like the “Kicker “is reported, Hertha's goalkeeper Thomas Kraft on Saturday at home game against 1. FC Köln (15. 30 o'clock) do not belong to the squad of Berliners as usual. The reason for this is quite strange: A dog is said to have inflicted a bite wound on the hand. Dennis Smarsch, who made his Bundesliga debut in the 4-0 defeat at FC Augsburg at the end of November, is to represent Kraft as a substitute goalkeeper.
Klinsmann is still omnipresent
Exactly a week ago, Jürgen Klinsmann simply left. And yet, like a common spirit, he is still everywhere. Hardly anyone seems to regret his departure.
Daily mirror | Katrin Schulze
Berlin is more than Hamburg
Can the past week top anything at Hertha BSC? Our columnist now thinks everything is possible. Both the relegation and that next season Pep Guardiola is on the sidelines.
308 Days later
Solid, factual, unexcited – Peter Pekarik was again on the field for Hertha against Paderborn.
Without much complaint, Peter Pekarik has his reservist role endure. To 308 He returned now for days without engagement Paderborn back.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Klinsmann congratulated via Whatsapp
Jürgen Klinsmann can't quite let go yet: Alexander Nouri reported in a media round after the victory in Paderborn that Klinsmann had congratulated him and the team via WhatsApp: “He was happy for the team and greetings were given,” said Nouri.
Meanwhile, he gave the all-clear for Niklas Stark and Per Skjelbred. Neither could play through in Paderborn, but should play for the upcoming home game against 1. FC Köln (Saturday, 15. 30 o'clock) can be operational.
Cunha invigorates Hertha BSC
The new striker of Berlin celebrated a remarkable debut in Paderborn. The harmony like Krzystof Piatek was already right several times. Katrin Schulze reports.
Matheus Cunha had trouble suppressing his grin. “It was a pretty nice goal for the Bundesliga,” he said in the depths of the Paderborn stadium. Of course, for someone who has a part-time job with the Brazilian U – 23 – National team has just scored five goals to the Olympic Games, such a goal with the hoe is probably more normal than exception.
Daily mirror | Katrin Schulze
Sports dish evaluates U 16 – Game in Auerbach against Hertha
The sports court of Northeast German football Association (NOFV) has Hertha BSC because of the arbitrary termination of the B-youth regional league game on 14. December 2019 warned at VfB Auerbach and the game for Berliners was lost with 0: 2. However, further sports court proceedings have been initiated against VfB and two of its players because of the racism allegation.
The court assumes that Hertha players have been racially insulted by Auerbach players during the match. “However, these misconduct during the game was neither specifically nor in detail reported to the referees, other game participants or those responsible,” said the NOFV.
Due to the behavior the Berliners were frustrated by the factual clarification and immediate measures or sanctions. According to the statutes of the football associations, game cancellations are “always the last of all possible means” and “to be ordered solely by the referees”. The fight against racism and discrimination is “hindered rather than encouraged by such rash and unstructured actions.”
“We would certainly have had a different decision in the present case desired, nonetheless we would like to positively note that the explanations and descriptions of our players have been believed by the sports court, so that a corresponding sports court procedure is now being initiated by the NOFV on the entire incident, including the racist insults, “said Thomas E. Herrich, member of the Hertha management and club attorney, cited on the association's website. (AP)
I don't think we were the worse team
Paderborn's trainer Steffen Baumgart
Trainer Alexander Nouri speaks
“It was the difficult game expected. I have to pay a huge compliment to my team – even after these unrest. “
” It was a tough fight that we did well. “
The will was there. That was a good cornerstone for the future.
Niklas Stark
Today it was not important that we performed well, but that we won
Dedryck Boyata
Four minutes of injury time
Cunha leaves the place ailing
Vedad Ibisevic is his replacement. He replaces goal scorer Matheus Cunha, who apparently has muscular problems. Seven minutes plus injury time.