arne-maier-“had-the-impression-that-i-have-to-say-something”

Arne Maier explains

During the winter break Arne Maier wanted to leave Hertha BSC, but manager Michael Preetz prevented his move in January. “I had the impression that I had to say something. It was important that in the end there was a very good conversation with everyone involved, ”said Maier now with an interval of almost four weeks in an interview with the specialist magazine“ Kicker ”.

Maier had above all about lacking Deplored operational times. “The transfer time is sometimes a bit heated. I gave my opinion internally and externally because at the time I felt that I was treading on the spot, ”said the 21 – year-old who already 13 Years at Hertha.

After a long injury break of almost a year, he got very different reactions to his demands. “There were some insults, but there was also understanding,” said Maier. “Of course you learn something there. Next time, my opinion will remain internal, ”he now admitted. It was all worked up.

The resignation of coach Jürgen Klinsmann surprised everyone in the club, confirmed Maier. “We were flabbergasted at first. But then we shook hands and wished good luck. ” (dpa)