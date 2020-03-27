arne-friedrich-is-valued-again-at-hertha-bsc

Arne Friedrich has experienced Jürgen Klinsmann and his rousing nature as a football international. So in late November he shouldn't have been too surprised by the enthusiasm of his former national team. Klinsmann had asked Friedrich to his hotel to apply for a position as Performance Manager at Hertha BSC. The only condition: he must decide immediately.

Jürgen Klinsmann has long been history at Hertha, his assistant coaches Alexander Nouri and Markus Feldhoff will also leave the club at the end of the season. Arne Friedrich, however, whose previous contract is also only valid at the end of June, could remain with the Berlin Bundesliga club for much longer. “We will soon be talking to Arne about the expiring agreement,” announced Hertha's manager Michael Preetz in an interview with the “Bild” newspaper. “We are very satisfied with his work, would like to continue with Arne and move him to a different position.”

Friedrich would bring more sporting skills to the club management

Whether it is the job of the sports director or rather that of a team manager, that remains to be seen. With permanent employment of the 40 year-old Friedrich Hertha would in any case meet a requirement with which the club has been confronted for a long time. With the demand namely to bring more athletic competence into the club management. Also as a correction to Managing Director Preetz, who was responsible for at least two descents and some dubious coaching decisions – most recently for Jürgen Klinsmann – in eleven years in office.

Friedrich von 2002 to 2010 played for Hertha BSC, he was captain of the team for six years and is in Berlin has become a national player. However, his time at Hertha did not end harmoniously. At that time Friedrich was at least latently insinuated by the then new management of the club around Preetz and President Werner Gegenbauer not to fight with all his might against the threatened relegation. After moving to VfL Wolfsburg, both sides had nothing to say at first – until Friedrich made a great effort to rapprochement.

The relationship has long since returned to normal. Preetz and Friedrich, who still played together for Hertha, work together trustingly. “I have a very close exchange with Arne,” says Herthas manager. Friedrich has earned a good reputation as a performance manager, with Hertha in general, but also with the team in particular. He knows the club and its structures, he can put himself in the position of the players and is still familiar with all sports issues. That is why, according to Preetz ’idea, Friedrich should“ continue to act as a link between the team cabin and the club management. ”

If you look around a bit in the Bundesliga, you will find some associations that have created comparable positions in their middle management level in recent years. There is the team manager, the sports director under the management or the head of the license player department. But as different as the job titles may be, the budding managers are very similar in their nature and in their biographies: They are primarily smart and smart manager types, mostly former national team players 40 who have always been interested in other topics and are now striving back in football. For example Simon Rolfes, 38, in Leverkusen, Sebastian Kehl, 40, in Dortmund or Marcel Schäfer, 35, in Wolfsburg.

On closer inspection, however, one can also see clear differences. While Schäfer and Kehl have their field of activity mainly around the team, Rolfes at Bayer 04 as sports director is the designated successor of Rudi Völler for the position of sports manager. Völler, the next month his 60. Celebrating his birthday, spoke openly of his farewell a year and a half ago. Rolfes is already responsible as head of the sports department for 60 employees and is available at all times for Völler's successor, whenever that happens.

Arne Friedrich's work at Hertha BSC is hardly comparable. His focus is much more on the team and their performance. Hence the name “Performance Manager” – even if it has caused some ridicule in the industry. Internally, however, Friedrich's work is rated positively. It is therefore no wonder that Hertha is considering continuing to work in the previous position or in a comparable position.

Finally Friedrich tried a few things, now his vocation might have been found

The variant that Friedrich had about Klinsmann's actual contract end this summer could stay with Hertha, was at least once mentally worked through when he was hired. The question is what Friedrich wants. Since he had to end his career at MLS club Chicago Fire in the year 2013 due to persistent back problems, he has tried a lot, but has not yet finally decided where he sees his future field of activity. Friedrich worked as an expert for television, for a large sports marketing agency, but also as an assistant coach for the German U – 18 -National team. In addition, it has so far been commuting between Berlin and Los Angeles.

Preetz and Friedrich are indeed in an exchange about whether and how their cooperation could continue. So far there have been no concrete negotiations. And since Hertha has put all personnel planning on hold because of the corona crisis for the time being, it will not happen anytime soon.

