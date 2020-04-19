army-clinic-in-alsace-can-be-partially-dismantled

According to media reports, an army hospital built for coronavirus patients in southern Alsace can be partially dismantled. Half of the 30 intensive care unit beds are free and in the process of being dismantled, the radio station France Bleu reported on Saturday. The remaining 15 beds and the mobile hospital should continue to be in the parking lot of the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse (Mulhouse) in the Haut-Rhin department remain to support the clinic in the treatment of Covid 19 patients.

The army hospital in France had taken in the first seriously ill people at the end of March. The clinic was set up to support the intensive care units in the eastern French region. Head of state Emmanuel Macron announced the facility in mid-March in a TV speech. The army hospital had previously treated 48 seriously ill patients, the local newspaper “Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace” reported.

There was also a relaxation of the ban on visits to nursing homes and old people's homes in the Bas-Rhin department, as Frédéric Bierry, President of the responsible department council, said on Twitter. The residents are likely to see visitors again – albeit with strict contact rules.

Direct physical contact is prohibited, Bierry explained. A protective mask must also be worn. A number of post offices in Haut-Rhin are scheduled to reopen next week, as Brigitte Klinkert, the president of the department's department there, announced on Facebook.

The situation in the clinics remains tense , the operator group of public hospitals in southern Alsace said according to a report on Friday. The entire Grand Est region on the border with Germany has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. According to health authorities, around 2350 people died as a result of infection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Grand Est by Friday evening. Throughout France there have been more than 19. 000 deaths. (dpa)