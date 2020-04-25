are-the-parcels-arriving-faster-now?

When the shops had to close, many consumers focused on online trading. And with it also the deliverers. After all, if you can't shop in the local shop, you often order on the Internet – and are therefore dependent on the goods arriving quickly. But there is currently a shortage here. Hardly any delivery agent had anticipated the package volumes of the past few weeks. Is there any improvement in sight?

“We are currently experiencing record values ​​for spring in the parcel business,” says DHL. The consignments per day are at the level of the pre-Christmas period with nine million, according to the group. “Only that we didn't have time to make the usual, comprehensive preparations.” DHL has therefore 2000 hired new staff nationwide in the past few days, mainly in Package area.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden:checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de.]

The Deutsche Post subsidiary had recently been criticized because some of the packages it had already packed could no longer be picked up by the retailers. At least that was reported by the Bundesverband Onlinehandel (BVOH). According to DHL, however, this only affected special pick-up trips that could not be picked up. This service is now available for business customers in almost all regions of Germany.

Is the package boom now subsiding?

It is impossible to say whether the number of programs will decrease after Easter and in view of reopened shops. In general, many shipper customers are still processing their order backlogs from last week, which continues to mean high frequencies in the DHL network. In some cases, handling processes continue to be delayed due to protective measures for employees.

Even with the competitor Hermes, you don't dare to make a forecast, but you hardly register any delays in the delivery process. At Zalando it is said that delivery times may vary at the moment; they are currently four to six days, for Zalando Plus customers one to two working days. At Amazon, where Prime customers are used to receiving their goods the next day, it often takes longer.

The US group delivers its orders in the corona crisis according to priority. Say: Medically necessary items such as plasters come faster than the new Nintendo. “This has meant that some of our delivery commitments are longer than usual.” But at Amazon it is important that delivery times are always communicated transparently and that these are then kept.

Sunday delivery not welcomed by politicians

To meet the higher demand sir DHL knows a way out: Sunday deliveries. In Bavaria, there was such an exception last Sunday for the first time in DHL history: Around 400 employees were on the move to more than 50. 000 to deliver packages to households, as the company announced. The Bavarian Ministry of Labor had given a corresponding permit.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten.Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

But often both courts, politics and some works councils get in the way. DHL continues to strive for “selective work and after coordination with the local works councils”, DHL emphasizes: “The employees who take part in the Sunday delivery do so voluntarily. You will receive Sunday surcharges and a corresponding leisure allowance. ”However, no application has been made for tomorrow's Sunday, they say. A regular, nationwide Sunday delivery is not planned.

But even with the occasional Sunday trips, the company meets with little love in politics. “As the Berlin Administrative Court has already ruled in several urgent proceedings, there is no supply crisis that would make it urgently necessary for the population to be supplied by delivering packages on Sundays,” says the Federal Ministry of Labor.

DHL recommends “storage contract”

It is “also politically incomprehensible , why the parcel delivery drivers, who are significantly burdened in the crisis, should be exposed to further impositions ”. DHL's initiative was “not endorsed”. The Senate Department for Labor and Social Affairs in Berlin also points out that deliverers are already extremely stressed by increased deliveries on working days and are exposed to a high health risk.

At Hermes there have been no Sunday deliveries so far. A somewhat different picture is emerging in the logistics centers. At the Hückelhoven location in North Rhine-Westphalia, work was already carried out on Sundays with official approval. Applications for Sunday delivery are also conceivable.

Customers can make the work of the suppliers easier by concluding a so-called “filing contract”, DHL says. This means that the deliverer can place the parcels to be delivered in a safe place – previously determined by the customer. So there is no need for a personal encounter – and also no time-consuming second delivery or work in the branch, if no neighbor wants to accept the package.