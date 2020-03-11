are-the-“exit-cards”-at-the-airports-useless?

Around 1000 pieces of paper are handed in daily at Patrick Larscheid in Berlin-Tegel, with Udo Götsch at the international hub in Frankfurt there are even 6000 papers per day. The two doctors are the official doctors responsible for the airports – and moan about the new additional task that they received from the Interior, Health and Transport ministries at the end of February: the administration of the “exit cards”, which help the coronavirus infection chains to understand more quickly and better From the experts' point of view, they are one thing above all: Unnecessary mountains of paper.

The so-called “exit cards” must be filled out by all passengers who come from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy. You have to provide information about your flight and where you are in the 30 days after landing, travelers from China also have to answer questions about their state of health – a special form of data retention by which you want to reach people faster if another traveler is infected with the virus.

But what sounds good at first turns out to be cumbersome after two weeks: “We hope that the exit card will be abolished quickly will, ”says the Götsch responsible for Frankfurt.

100. 000 cards in boxes

In the absence of capacity, the notes are kept in the same way – neatly sorted by day and flight number. With about 52 relevant flights per day, for example, the overview could quickly be lost in Frankfurt. More than 100. 000 cards are now kept in boxes in the health department of the city of Frankfurt, says Götsch.

If he was informed by the Robert Koch Institute about a Corona case, he would first have to find the right crate, then the DinA4 envelope, in order to then use the hundreds of cards to fish the passengers who were sitting nearby, are so-called category 1 contacts.

He says that he could actually get all of this much faster in such a case – from the airlines directly. Because that was already necessary, since there were already corona cases on supposedly “harmless flights” within Germany and from Scandinavia, i.e. with passengers who had not filled out a boarding pass.

Landed tickets in Tegel im Rubbish?

Because only at the weekend did a case in Tegel show that the crews themselves obviously don't know what to do with the slip management. A passenger from Rome reported on Twitter that the flight attendants had collected the cards again, but then announced that the cards should be handed in by the passengers themselves in the airport building. There was no pick-up there, police officers didn't know what to do, so all passengers went home with their cards – where the cards probably ended up in the trash.

The official in charge of Tegel, Larscheid, confirms the case, but says that there have been discussions again with the so-called rampagents, who should hand over the cards from the crew in reception and their supervisor. At the end of the shift, the cards would be deposited in a central location in the airport, where they would be picked up daily by the Reinickendorf health department.

In his view, the exit cards brought nothing but “incredible amounts of paper”. Keeping the data in place would not give you a head start or a quicker response because it was “dead data”. It would make a lot more sense to contact the airlines directly.

Get off tickets also for trains and buses

So why then? Neither the Federal Ministry of Health nor the Federal Interior Ministry have an answer to this. Fundamentally, support comes from the opposition, but not for the way it is dealt with. The identification of travelers and their contact chains “should have been done digitally right from the start,” explains FDP health policy spokeswoman Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus. Corona virus has time “of fundamental importance”.

Incidentally, not only air travelers have to fill out such exit cards, but also train and long-distance bus travelers in the event of suspicion. A train spokesman cannot tell whether and how many cards have already been distributed. He refers to the federal police. A spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior again refers to the local health authorities. The coach operator Flixbus can save the slip management. If the worst comes to the worst, he can use the digitally saved bookings.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health has so far not commented on whether the exit cards are being reconsidered after the criticism of the medical officers. He announced that the arrangements apply “until further notice.”