are-everyone-who-had-covid-19-immune-to-it-afterwards?

The corona crisis is not only full of chaos and tragedy, but also full of paradoxes and absurdities. For example, that nobody actually wants to become infected, but actually everyone would like to have been infected. Because those who were infected weeks ago, but who are still doing well or well again, should be immune to Sars-Cov-2 – and thus immune to Covid for a long time or even forever – 19.

But can you become immune to the new corona virus? If so, how long does that last? What conclusions can be drawn from this for the possible return to a normal social and economic life?

The disease, which is now called Covid – 19 is only known for exactly exactly three months and long-term scientific data are therefore not yet available. This also applies to information about the immunity of those who have undergone Covid – 19 with or without symptoms .

If you ask the Robert Koch Institute, you get the answer: “You assume immunity, how long it lasts is unknown, the pathogen is not yet very much long in the world. ”In fact, scientists are currently working intensively not only on therapies and vaccinations, on modeling and gene sequences, but also on the question of immunity.

Immune rhesus monkeys

Nobody has deliberately and specifically exposed to a new infection. There are reports that individuals may have been infected again. However, they are not reliable because on the one hand it is unclear whether these people really got rid of the virus and on the other hand there is the possibility in exceptional cases that a test will work even though there was no virus at all.

Initial experiments with rhesus monkeys have at least shown that two animals that were infected did not fall ill again. A group of Chinese scientists infected four animals. All showed symptoms after only a few days, but recovered again. Two were then given a new dose of the same virus strain. Although they reacted with an increase in body temperature, they did not fall ill again. And no virus replication could be found on them.

Antibody stock and remembering cells

Antibodies are also detected in humans, otherwise the antibody tests currently under development and in some cases already marketed may not even exist. And then the development of a vaccination would not be possible.

The simple presence of these defense molecules is not a guarantee that humans might not get sick again. Experience with the virus so far suggests that people should be at least for a certain time immune to Sars-CoV-2 pathogens if they have an infection behind them. Then a certain supply of antibodies would always patrol in the blood. If the pathogen is contacted again, they could not only switch off viruses. Instead, cells of the immune system that have stored information about the urgency would also be able to deliver new antibodies very quickly if they came into contact with the pathogen again.

Unequal protection

But whether all those who have had the infection behind them would be able to do so to the same extent is an additional unknown. With whom it was mild or even symptom-free, with whom the immune system may not have had such a good memory in the bone marrow. In fact, infectious diseases do not always, but very often do, that the severity of the disease is directly related to the extent of the immune reminder and the ability of the immune system to switch off the pathogen again.

The immune system does not remember all germs with the same intensity anyway. Infection with the polio virus, for example, usually protects against infection throughout life. It is similar with chickenpox, but protection here is not 100 percent. Anyone who has gone through them can fall ill again due to the replication of viruses that have persisted in him or her – then shingles. And it is precisely for those coronaviruses, which do not belong to the Sars subgroup and are by no means so dangerous, that have long been known as colds that they can usually make the same person sick again after a few years.

Another theoretical possibility Infecting again with Sars-CoV-2 would mean that the exact infection would not be caused by the exact same Sars-CoV-2 virus, but a different virus strain. It could have been created by mutation. Scientists such as Charité virologist Christian Drosten think this is possible. However, it is at least significantly less likely than with influenza viruses. Because viruses of the Sars family have a few properties that significantly lower their mutation rate compared to influenza.

Virus sex

Above all, there is a mechanism that allows at least one kind of correction program to go over the sequence when the own genetic material is copied into the host cell. This significantly lowers the rate of incorrect and ultimately mutant write-offs. However, what corona viruses prefer to do is – if other corona viruses are nearby – to exchange their genetic material with them in a kind of virus sex, which could also generate new strains unknown to the immune system. It is also important that not all mutations lead to new, also contagious viruses. And even if they do, very often these mutants can still be recognized by the immune mechanism. Most mutations are neutral anyway, or even harmful to the viruses. So far, the virus has been comparatively little mutated on its way around the world. This not only gives hope for those who have already had Covid – 19, but also for vaccine development.

However, it will likely take at least another year for this opportunity to make people immune to Covod – 19 without having to be infected with the potentially fatal pathogen. Until then, the antibodies that have recovered in the blood may help patients.

The principle of plasma

The principle here: Those who have survived the infection donate blood. The blood is purified so that it no longer contains cells. However, the significantly smaller antibodies are still present in it. Patients can then be given this “blood plasma” by infusion. The antibodies should then be able to fight the viruses. In China, people with blood plasma have already been treated for such people.

The sick soon felt better. It is unclear whether and to what extent the patients have benefited from the foreign antibodies. Because it is also possible that they would have recovered comparably well without this therapy. Further limits of this approach are that, unlike an active immune system, which constantly delivers new antibodies, the donated ones will eventually be used up. The patient and her immune system can therefore only be helped for a certain amount of time, in the hope that it is sufficient for her own immune system to take over afterwards. In addition, in the early stages of an epidemic, during which patient numbers are increasing rapidly but there are still comparatively few cured people, the resource of blood plasma will always be limited.

The principle of antibody therapy has been established for decades – actually for over 100 years ago when it was used during the Spanish flu pandemic and probably saved many patients from death. The same applies to a measles epidemic in the 30 years in the USA. In other contexts, however, it was also less successful. Antibody therapy, for example, has been shown to have an effect in polio, but was unable to alleviate the serious damage that the disease left behind. In Germany Axel Haverich, Rainer Blasczyk and their colleagues at the Hannover Medical School are working on a plasma therapy approach against Covid – 19. You have called on those who have recovered to make themselves available as donors.

And then there is the question of whether those who have recovered are also able to treat both sick people and those who are also due to Covid – 19 can now help anything but a healthy economy and society. Can such people care for sick people without protection, or can they be returned to work as normal? The answer: probably yes. But that's not certain either.