Aptamers Market 2020 : Evolving Opportunities. Leading Players are Aptamer Sciences Inc., AMBiotech, Aptagen, Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech
Aptamers Market
Global Aptamers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 176.86 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 722.69 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aptamers market are Aptamer Sciences, Inc., AMBiotech, Aptagen, LLC., Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Cambio, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., SOMALOGIC, INC., TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC, Vivonics Inc., NOXXON Pharma, 2bind GmbH, NOVAPTECH, Donovan Biotechnology, LLC, ATDBio Ltd., AuramerBio, Barrick Lab, Creative Biogene, AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, IBA GmbH and Kaneka Corporation among others. Market Definition: Global Aptamers Market Aptamers are single-stranded DNA or RNA (ssDNA or ssRNA) molecules. Aptamers are the oligonucleotide or peptide molecules that bind to a specific target molecule. It assumes to have a variety of shapes due to their tendency to form helices and single-stranded loops. There are many advantages of these small molecules in comparison to the antibodies. Segmentation: Global Aptamers Market Aptamers Market : By Type
- DNA-Based Aptamers
- RNA-Based Aptamers
- XNA-Based Aptamers
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics Development
- Research and Development
- Other Applications
- SELEX
- Other Technologies
- Academic and Government Research Institutes
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Other End Users
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- In September 2018, a journal has been published by the MDPI, which explains about the use of aptamers in cancer therapy. This has highlighted different perspectives and challenges for aptamers to be used in diagnostic and therapeutic agents.
- In September 2018, Base Pair Biotechnologies was awarded for discovering aptamers to canine oncology biomarkers. It can be used in development and validation of non-mouse reagents which can enable preclinical development of novel therapeutics
- Increased R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors
- Low cost of aptamers
- High efficiency of aptamers to bind large molecules as compared to antibodies
- Low market acceptance can be considered as a restraint for the market
- Lack of trained professionals can also be considered as a restraint for the market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
