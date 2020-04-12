Application Hosting Market: 2020 Advanced Technology in- Depth Market Overview will boost considerable development prospects by -2027

The research report on the global Application Hosting market provides a comprehensive outlook of the equipment and technological devices employed in the manufacturing of the Application Hosting market products. From industry chain analysis to cost structure analysis, the report examines various factors of the industry, including production and end-use segments of the Application Hosting market. The current trends in the pharmaceutical industry have been highlighted in the report to evaluate their influence on the overall output of the Application Hosting market.

The influential players of the Application Hosting market that are included in the report are:

IBM, AWS, Google, Rackspace, Microsoft, Liquid Web, DXC, Sungard as, Apprenda and Navisite.

The market position held by the region is attributed to the continuous development of the IoT devices & systems, rising investment by the government in broadband infrastructures, availability of faster mobile data connection speed, and expansion of the healthcare sector.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Application Hosting market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment type, application, end-use industry and region:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global application hosting market based on Hosting Type, Organization Size, Application Type, End-user, and region:

Hosting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Managed Hosting

Colocation Hosting

Cloud Hosting Platform as a Service Software as a Service Infrastructure as a Service



Organization Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Web-Based

Mobile-Based

End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Telecommunications and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The application hosting market held a market share of USD 46.06 Billion in the year 2018 and forecasted to grow at a rate of 11.1% during the forecast period. In regards to Hosting Type, the Managed Hosting segment generated the highest revenue of USD 25.33 Billion in 2018, with a growth rate of 11.2% during the forecast period. The effectiveness of this hosting type in enhancing the control, security & performance of applications along with allowing enterprises to emphasize on their core business activities have resulted in its high preference among end-users, which contributes to the revenue generated by this segment. Furthermore, the fact that this type of hosting is beneficial for enterprises in minimizing cost and achieve optimized uptime for the applications also contributes to its elevated preference. In regards to Organization size, the Large Enterprises segment yielded a higher revenue of USD 31.78 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Large Enterprises segment is resultant of high emphasis on data security and associated compliances in these enterprises that have resulted in its high investment in protecting eternal hosting set-up and related services and associated high dependence on the application hosting services. In regards to the Application, the Web-Based application segment can be seen to occupy a larger market share of 62.0% in 2018, with a growth rate of 10.7% during the forecast period. The market dominance of this segment is attributed to its extensive applications and preference among end-users due to its benefits like high reliability & uptime, enhanced website security, better technical support, and improved site performance.

