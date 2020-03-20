Appeal from the Chancellery – everything depends on the behavior of the citizens

The federal and state governments want to decide on Sunday whether nationwide curfews should be imposed because of the Coronavorus. “We will look at the behavior of the population this weekend,” said Chancellor Helge Braun, the “Spiegel” according to a preliminary report. “Saturday is a crucial day, which we have a particular eye on.” Consultation between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers, who would be responsible for implementing such an order, is scheduled for Sunday evening. A curfew is not only controversial because of the far-reaching cuts in civil rights.

Chancellor, Federal President and other leading politicians had repeatedly asked the population to keep their distance from each other and to limit external contacts to the bare minimum in order to slow down the spread of the virus.

This has not yet been followed everywhere. Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder had therefore threatened on Thursday with a curfew that had already been ordered in a Bavarian community. On Friday, he briefly invited to a press conference. It was initially unclear whether this would involve curfews.

On Thursday evening, Freiburg, a major city, had announced a massive exit restriction for the first time from Saturday. “If the voluntary commitment does not work, we will be able to make such decisions,” warned Armin Laschet (CDU), Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) expressed the hope that curfews will not be necessary in Germany. Everyone should now quickly understand the seriousness of the situation, he said on Deutschlandfunk. The head of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, appealed in view of the rapidly increasing number of infected people: “We can only slow down this epidemic if we stick to the rules of the game. Keep our distance!”

SPD leader Esken despite corona virus against general ban

Chancellor Braun said Saturday on a crucial day because people traditionally agreed to meet on that day. “But apart from the nuclear family, that is unfortunately not possible at the moment. That has to be stopped now. If this does not happen, it may happen that further measures are also decided in the federal states, although we actually want to avoid that.”

SPD leader Saskia Esken speaks out against curfews. “I find the idea problematic, because then there might be a risk of a camp collapse – especially if there are children involved,” she told the “Handelsblatt”. There should be no large crowds as long as the virus is rampant. “Some haven't heard the shot yet,” she criticizes. She hopes that appeals such as that of Chancellor Angela Merkel will bring people to their senses.

Association of Cities rejects curfews due to coronavirus

Resistance to radical solutions comes from the association of cities and municipalities. Citizens largely adhered to the enacted guidelines, general manager Gerd Landsberg told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “The focus should always be on education and instruction and not on coercion, which can hardly be controlled across the board anyway.” A nationwide curfew is one of the most serious encroachments on the freedom of individuals and is “not yet necessary”. Landsberg cited spatially limited going out bans as an exception.

The head of the Federal Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, appealed to the federal government to limit massive restrictions in public life and to prepare an exit scenario. “I don't think we can continue what we are doing for months now. Our society will not be able to withstand the current restrictions forever,” says Reinhardt of the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland. “The fears and worries would overwhelm people psychologically.” (Reuters, dpa)