anxiety-can-help,-but-panic-hurts

How can we better control the coronavirus emotionally? Elissa Epel, Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, writes about this. Sonja Entringer, who translated the text from the American, is a professor at the Institute for Medical Psychology at the Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin. Both are researching, partly in a joint project, how stress experiences can be embedded biologically.

Most of us have never experienced a pandemic. There is currently a lot of controversy about what level of worry and panic is appropriate. Scientific knowledge from stress research provides an orientation.

Fear drives us to set something in motion together, to formulate clear thoughts and to do what is necessary for the common good. Panic, on the other hand, is highly contagious, puts us in irrational and catastrophic thinking and drives us to anti-social human behavior that can exacerbate our crisis – greed, hamster purchases, panicked flight.

It is important that Understand the difference between fear and panic so we can find the right balance.

We now have a unique opportunity to flatten the infection curve to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed and a moderate one Fear of the corona virus can help us with this. It promotes appropriate behavior – wash your hands, cancel events, stay at home.

Evolutionary fear helps survival

Prevention behavior again reduces fear. This evolutionary fear and stress response and the resulting behavior has ensured human survival throughout history. However, some people still seem unconcerned about the current situation – with the result that instructions that protect others are ignored.

But what level of fear is appropriate? We have to take the restriction of our social contacts very seriously, not as if but because our lives and especially that of older and other vulnerable people depends on it.

The media overwhelms us with predictions for worst-case scenarios and reports from Italian hospitals that are terrifying and make us aware of the lack of medical resources that would be needed to prevent people with Covid – 19 from lung failure. This easily leads us to overestimate the actual threat due to our fear and underestimate our ability to deal with it.

The more time we spend with media the more likely it is that we will feel overwhelmed and develop long-term post-traumatic symptoms, as we have seen from studies by Roxane Silver and colleagues about the psychological effects of disasters such as the Boston Marathon attack or the September attacks 2011 in the US.

Right now it is important to look at to keep the facts of some reliable sources such as the Robert Koch Institute in Germany or the Center for Disease Control in the USA.

Try Limit your daily media exposure to a maximum of twice a day and focus on productive activities as much as possible for the rest of the time. The panic associated with the coronavirus presents us with major social problems in addition to the medical challenges. It must not get out of control.

Panic and stress restrict the immune system

Since we are in the cold and During the flu period, many of us have corresponding symptoms. Panic increases the sensitivity to the perception of physical symptoms, which in turn feel particularly bad if we suspect that it is Covid – 19.

In addition, persistent high psychological stress can limit our immune system and thus suppress our ability to fight viruses. In addition, panic inhibits the activity of our prefrontal cortex, a structure in the brain that is responsible for rational thinking and weighing. Our actions are primarily shaped by the emotional part of the brain, which results in irrational and ill-considered decisions and reactions.

We are currently observing these predictable human behaviors in panic, such as buying hamsters, increasing aggressiveness towards others and xenophobia in all countries of the world. The human reaction to threats that are supposed to protect us can quickly get out of hand.

Fear drives herd behavior: Instead of making a rational decision based on data, fear drives us Flock to follow. It explains why the Dow Jones index hit a twelve-year low on March 9 and recovered the next day. At the 11. It fell again in March due to President Trump's worrying comments on the coronavirus.

Panic buying only temporarily relieves anxiety

Herd behavior quickly led us into recession. We have fallen victim to the “panic impulse” and are now feeling its painful economic consequences.

In difficult times we tend to react to others with competition, greed and excessive accumulation of limited resources. This creates problems for the common good (in economic psychology one speaks of “tragedy of the community”).

Panic buying can temporarily reduce the fear – “I am safe, I have 20 bottles of disinfectant and ten boxes of masks ”- and we feel that we have control over the situation . But real security can only be achieved through protective measures and distancing behavior, and through mutual support.

Examples of absurd herd behavior, such as fights for the last pack of toilet paper, are spread on social media every day. In fact, there is practically no supply shortage, not even in Italy, and toilet paper continues to be produced.

When buying toilet paper, irrational panic applies to get a grip. There is enough there. Photo: Rene Traut / dpa

The only problem is that the supermarkets are unable to keep up with the shelves because of the hamster purchases. If we all pull ourselves together and limit our purchasing behavior to moderate quantities, we can all flatten together the curve of congestion and bottlenecks in the shops. We need to stem the panic and encourage each other to act sensibly.

We can flatten the curve

Living in a stressful environment, even for months, is actually not a problem for us humans. From an evolutionary biological point of view, we are well prepared for it. But it becomes a problem for us when the constant exaggerated emotional reactions get under the skin and lead to physiological changes.

Uncontrollable, chronic stress can weaken our immune response (a focus of our research) . We would now prefer to have a quick way of averting intense fear and panic.

Which findings from stress research help us to do this? First of all, it helps to accept that we cannot change the situation, we have to accept this new reality and surrender to it.

But we can all do our part because we control our personal little ecosystem around us. The more we accept and adhere to measures such as social distance, the faster we can flatten the curve, the faster we can return to normality.

In China, the strict measures have resulted in the Epidemic was stopped. We can do that too. Fear of the unknown and uncontrollable is inevitable. But irrational fear and panic are far worse than an attentive awareness of our fears.

Accept and control emotions

Let's face it us of this fear every day, every moment again and again. Mindfulness means becoming aware of your experiences, thoughts and emotions, and then switching from an emotional mode to a friendly and reflective observer mode, for example by saying, “This is what it feels like to live in a pandemic. “

This helps us to accept and control our emotions. Treat yourself well, telling yourself that fear is normal and almost inevitable at the moment and that people all over the world share the same experience with you.

This virus is what makes us do it to reflect on the primeval human that is common to all of us – our innate stress response, which is important to protect our lives, and our love and compassion to protect others.

Be grateful for the little things you currently enjoy and those that keep the supermarkets running and save lives in our hospitals every day.

We are all exposed to this pandemic together. One of the most effective ways to reduce stress is emotional attention and social support.

There are many ways to help and work for others. When we help others, we feel better. Despite avoiding direct social contacts, we can provide social support by phone and video. We can offer older neighbors, friends and relatives who cannot or should not leave the house to get groceries or medication.

Already now the number of ever expanding virtual neighborhood networks is increasing social media based, impressive. This is a time in which we define ourselves as a community, in which we have the opportunity to strengthen our social cohesion and to live our basic values.

It is not an easy time for us there will be suffering and deaths in our environment, but together we can rise above our panic reactions and fight this malicious virus as best we can.