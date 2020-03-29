Antibody Drug Conjugates Market 2020 : Evolving Opportunities. Leading Players are Seattle Genetics, Inc, ImmunoGen Inc, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited;

BusinessHealthScienceUncategorizedWorld
In this Antibody Drug Conjugates market report, breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the Healthcare industry that helps in estimating investment and costing. To take decisions of growing or lessening the production of goods depending on the general market conditions and demand, plentiful information accompanied with deep Antibody Drug Conjugates market insights plays a supportive role. Most recent and established tools and techniques are utilized exceptionally to make the report outstanding. Global antibody drug conjugates market is expected to grow at a growing CAGR of 23.46 %in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth. Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-antibody-drug-conjugates-market Few of the major competitors currently working in the global antibody drug conjugates market are Alteogen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc, Seattle Genetics, Inc, ImmunoGen Inc, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, LegoChem Biosciences, Inc, Daiichi Sankyo Company, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Sutro Biopharma, Inc, Sanofi, INNATE PHARMA S.A, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, Synthon International Holding B.V. , Novartis AG and others Market Definition: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Antibody-Drug Conjugates are the chemical linker which connects cytotoxic agents to the antibody. This enables the ADC to target and bind to cell-surface proteins called antigens that can be found on cancer cells and release its cell-killing drugs only after it has been internalized by the cancer cell. Segmentation: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Antibody Drug Conjugates Market : By Mechanism of Action
- CD Antibodies
- HER Antibodies
- Others
- Cleavable Linker
- Non-cleavable Linker
- Blood Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Others
- Adcetris
- Kadcyla
- Besponsa
- Others
- Oral
- Injectable
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- In March 2019, LegoChem Biosciences, Inc entered into research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop an antibody-drug conjugate for treatment of immune-oncology disorders. This collaboration can expand their market share and emphasizing their superiority in the oncology business.
- In March 2018, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited received SAKIGAKE Designation from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for DS-8201, HER2-targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of HER2-positive advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. With this designation, accelerates review timelines and enhances the interaction with the regulatory authority which can bring this potentially disease-modifying drug for patients as quickly as possible.
- Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals industries is propelling the growth of this market
- Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth
- Major advancements in linker technology is likely to drive the market
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position
- Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
- Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generics is also hinders the market growth
