Anti-Icing Coating market witness to grow significantly during 2020-2026 with focuses on major key players PPG Industries Dowdupont Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft NEI Corporation Battelle Memorial Institute CG2 Nanocoatings Inc. Aerospace & Advanced Composites GmbH Nanosonic Inc. Cytonix

The Global Anti-Icing Coating Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 24.5% of during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Anti-Icing Coating Market, By Substrate (Metals, Glass, Concrete & Ceramics), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Renewable Energy, Communication Equipment, Construction, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Anti-Icing Coating Market

The deposition of ice on surfaces of vehicles and roads is a widespread problem which leads to higher energy consumption, lower energy output and it also increases the risk of accidents on the roads. It can also adversely affect aircrafts, ships, rail, cars, cooling systems and wind turbines among others. The anti-icing coatings are chemicals which are applied on a substrate in order to prevent or remove the ice formation. These coatings are used on a substrate where ice exhibits a low adhesion. They create a slippery, non-stick, hydrophobic surface when applied to substrate such as steel, fiberglass, aluminium etc. The anti-icing coating market has a rising demand in region that has cold climatic regions such as the US, Russia, Canada and Scandinavian nations. Moreover, the overall market is also being propelled by growth in the application areas of anti-icing coating such as, aircrafts & aviation, automobiles, marine, rail etc. Growing demand of anti-icing coating in communication equipment industry would further provide significant growth opportunities to this market. However, the global anti-icing coating market is hampered by high cost and availability of cost-effective substitutes of anti-icing coatings.

Top Key Players:

PPG Industries

Dowdupont

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

NEI Corporation

Battelle Memorial Institute

CG2 Nanocoatings Inc.

Aerospace & Advanced Composites GmbH

Nanosonic Inc.

Cytonix

Ecological Coatings

Hygratek

Kiss Polymers

Nbd Nanotechnologies

Oceanit

Opus Materials Technologies

Helicity Technologies

many more.

Market Drivers:

High demand in the cold climatic regions

Superior properties of anti-icing coatings

Market Restraint:

Availability of cost-effective substitutes

Stringent regulatory policies

Market trends impacting the growth of the global anti-icing coating market

Analyze and forecast the anti-icing coating market on the basis of End-User and Substrate.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for End-User and Substrate

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Market Segmentations:

Global Anti-Icing Coating Market is segmented on the basis of

Substrate

End-Use Industry

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Substrate

Metals, Glass

Concrete & Ceramics

Others

By End-Use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Renewable Energy

Communication Equipment

Construction

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Africa

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape: Global Anti-Icing Coating Market

The global anti-icing coating market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Alcoholic Spirits market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Recent Development

In 2017, Cytonix introduced FluoroPel Multi-Surface, a nano hydrophobic treatment for metal, glass and plastic. This coating can be applied by spraying, dipping or brushing, and heating is optional. Contact angle for water are >110° and for oil > 50°. The material is available in a variety of organic solvents including Fluoro-Sovents, Butyl-Acetate and Ethyl-Acetate.

