Anti-Icing Coating Market 2020: Survey Report By Industry Expert’s On Leading Players- PPG, Dowdupont, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, NEI, Battelle Memorial

The Global Anti-Icing Coating Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 24.5% of during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Anti-Icing Coating Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of strategies related to COVID-19 impact on industry, investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Anti-Icing Coating market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs can be achieved via the Anti-Icing Coating report which helps to accomplish business goals. The Anti-Icing Coating market report performs comprehensive analysis of profiles of key market players that gives a competitive landscape to the businesses.

The deposition of ice on surfaces of vehicles and roads is a widespread problem which leads to higher energy consumption, lower energy output and it also increases the risk of accidents on the roads. It can also adversely affect aircrafts, ships, rail, cars, cooling systems and wind turbines among others. The anti-icing coatings are chemicals which are applied on a substrate in order to prevent or remove the ice formation. These coatings are used on a substrate where ice exhibits a low adhesion.

The study considers the Anti-Icing Coating Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Anti-Icing Coating Market are:

PPG Industries, Dowdupont, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, NEI Corporation, Battelle Memorial Institute, CG2 Nanocoatings Inc., Aerospace & Advanced Composites GmbH, Nanosonic Inc., Cytonix, Ecological Coatings, Hygratek, Kiss Polymers, Nbd Nanotechnologies, Oceanit, Opus Materials Technologies, Helicity Technologies

By Substrate (Metals, Glass, Concrete & Ceramics),



By End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Renewable Energy, Communication Equipment, Construction, Others)

Based on regions, the Anti-Icing Coating Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

High demand in the cold climatic regions

Superior properties of anti-icing coatings

Market Restraint:

Availability of cost-effective substitutes

Stringent regulatory policies



