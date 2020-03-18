BusinessTechnologyWorld
Anti-Aging: Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Emerging Technologies, Future Trends, Competitive Analysis and Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future
According to a new market report published by us, the global anti-aging market was valued at USD 149362.8 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2024, by value, reaching around USD 274290.1 million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global anti-aging market in 2017.
Major industry players in global anti-aging market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations for strategic expansion in the anti-aging market. For instance, In January 2016, L’Oréal unveiled My UV Patch, the first-ever stretchable skin sensor designed to monitor UV exposure and help consumers educate themselves about sun protection.
Key Businesses Segmentation of Anti-Aging Market
Type of Product
• Anti-Wrinkle
• Hair Color
• UV Absorbers
• Anti-Stretch Marks
Type of Device
• Radiofrequency
• Laser
• Anti-Cellulite
• Microdermabrasion
By Treatment
• Hair Restoration
• Anti-Pigmentation
• Anti-Adult Acne
• Liposuction
• Breast Augmentation
• Chemical Peel
• Others
By Demography
• Generation X
• Baby Boomer
• Generation Y
Which prime data figures are included in the Anti-Aging market report?
- Market size (Last few years, current and expected)
- Market share analysis as per different companies)
- Market forecast)
- Demand)
- Price Analysis)
- Market Contributions (Size, Share as per regional boundaries)
What are the crucial aspects incorporated in the Anti-Aging market report?
- Industry Value Chain
- Consumption Data
- Market Size Expansion
- Key Economic Indicators
Who all can be benefitted out of this Anti-Aging market report?
- Market Investigators
- Teams, departments, and companies
- Competitive organizations
- Individual professionals
- Vendors, Buyers, Suppliers
- Others
Anti-Aging Market – Geographical Segment
- North America (Canada USA, & Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)
