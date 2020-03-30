Animal Feed Market 2020 | Financial Overview with Leading Key Players- ADDCON GROUP GMBH, Adisseo France S.A.S., Ajinomoto, Archer Daniel Midland

Animal Feed Market Overview:

The global Animal Feed market is expected to reach 20.97 kilo tons by 2025, from 16.95 kilo tons in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Animal feed plays is an important part of the food chain and has consequences for the composition and quality of the livestock products for example milk, meat and eggs which are consumed by the people. Animals also require the same nutrients as humans. Some feeds, such as pasture grasses, hay and silage crops, and certain cereal grains, are grown explicitly for animals.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

ADDCON GROUP GMBH, Adisseo France S.A.S., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniel Midland (ADM), BASF SE, Biomin Holdings Gmbh, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Danisco (DuPont Danisco Animal Nutrition), DSM, Elanco Animal Health, Evonik Industries, Kemin Industries, Novozymes, Novus International Inc., Nutreco N.V., Amco Protiens, Prinova Group LLC, Covington & Burling LLP.

By Product (Antibiotic, Vitamin, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers and others),

By Livestock (Pork/Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture and others)

According to an article published by Food Standard Agency UK, about 200,000 animal feed businesses are involved in importing, producing, storing and distributing animal feed. The food industry is expected to face the challenge of feeding more than 9 billion people by 2050, which is going to offer an opportunity for the animal feed industry.

The population growth will lead to increased demand, as the consumers are demanding more protein rich food especially in developing countries. The total worth of the animal feed was approximately USD 6.10 billion in the past year. The animal feed manufacturer needs to follow various regulations, for example under the EU Feed Hygiene Regulation (183/2005), there is a system for the registration or approval of business establishments (premises) that manufacture, market, distribute or use animal feeds, including feed additives.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Development of new technologies along with constant improvements in the formulations of finished products

Changing regulatory trends are directing industry growth

Recent epidemic outbreaks and decreasing the quality of meat

Fluctuation in raw material prices

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, scope of products offered in the Animal Feed market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, Animal Feed market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Animal Feed Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

