Angiographic Catheter Market Research 2020 Industry Size, Share & Technological Upgradation by Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard, Medtronic, Aachen Resonance, Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed

Global Angiographic Catheter Market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in industry with analysis on vendors, Geographical Regions, types, applications.

The Global Angiographic Catheter Market is expected to reach USD 1720.03 Million by 2025 from USD 978.9 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Angiography is a medical imaging technique to visualize, diagnose and treat the medical conditions. Angiography is mainly done with the device known as catheter. Angiographic catheters are used in various medical cases like micro-angiography, neurovascular angiography, peripheral angiography and many others. Angiographic catheters are basically made from the polyamide, polyethylene, polyurethane, and polytetrafluoroethylene Angiography is performed using X-Ray catheters, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging. Physicians use the procedure in case of aneurysms, detection of atherosclerotic disease, arteriovenous malformation.

As per of National Interventional Council (NIC), in India the number of coronary angioplasties performed has increased to 42% in 2015 as compared to 2014, which is in proportion with the rise of coronary artery diseases in the country. In April 2018, Terumo will launch Ultimaster TANSEI in Europe in May and the company also looking for expanding their ssbusiness in other countries like Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the incidence of cardiovascular disease.

Increase in the demand for catheter for angiography procedures.

Rise in geriatric population

Technology advancement in the development of new catheter

Lack of awareness towards catheter in angioplasty

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Prominent Players Operating In The Market Include:- Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard, Medtronic, Aachen Resonance, Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed, Acrostak, AdvanSource Biomaterials, AGA Medical, Allium Medical, Alvimedica, AMG International, AngioDynamics, Angioslide, Arstasis, Arthesys, Asahi Intecc, Atrium Medical, AV Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Beijing Puyishengji Medical Technology, Biophan Technologies, Biosense Webster, Biotronik, BrosMed, Cardiac Science, CardiacAssist, Dextera Surgical, Cardio-Flow, Cardionovum, Claret Medical, Contego Medical among others.

This Angiographic Catheter Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Market Segmentation: Global Angiographic Catheter Market

The angiographic catheter market is segmented into application and end users.

Based on application, the market is segmented into endovascular, neurology, oncology and others.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, cardiac centers, and brain centers.

Based on geography the angiographic catheter market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

We can also customize this report and provide individual chapters or a region-wise breakdown report such as North America, Europe or Asia. Also, if you have any special requirements, (Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com) please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

