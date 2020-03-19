and-if-necessary,-the-ergotrainer-helps

Michael Wiedersich is a sports journalist and cycling coach. Here he writes in alternation with runner Jeannette Hagen.

Today, exceptionally, this is also about the corona virus pandemic. This nasty virus is literally taking your breath away from almost the whole world. It is clear that the common cyclist is also affected.

The cancellation of the famous spring races in Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands is probably the least problem for cycling fans. When you're in quarantine, you can't even watch cycling on TV. The virus knows no borders. Perhaps the spring classics will at least become autumn classics due to successful postponements. And if you have a great longing, comfort yourself with recordings of epic races from the past.

Numerous cycle tourists are stranded in Mallorca

It is a shame that the upcoming training camp on Mallorca had to be canceled with my customers, but the two boys and I will probably survive. Things are worse for the many cycling holidaymakers who are currently stranded on the Balearic Island. Because of the curfew, they have not been allowed to leave their hotel rooms since Sunday. Having the most beautiful training routes in front of your nose in the sunshine and mild temperatures, but not being allowed to drive there is really hard.

No, the questions that not only concern me are actually complete simple: can you still get out into the fresh air and enjoy the carefree March sunshine while cycling? Or is it better for epidemiological reasons to lock yourself in your own four walls and wait? Unfortunately, I am not a virologist.

But when an expert speaks, I listen carefully. Like last Sunday, when doctor and columnist colleague Alexander Kekulé was a guest at Anne Will's talk show. In his opinion it is quite okay to go for a walk with the family outside, he advises against a rigorous curfew. Then I became sensitive. If I transfer this to cycling, a round of cycling should actually be fine, provided you don't drive through the country in a large group.

Gerd Antes hit the same horn. “Bicycle for everyone who is able” is “probably highly effective,” said the epidemiologist and former head of the German Cochrane Center in Freiburg a few days ago in the Tagesspiegel. The avoidance of public transport by cycling for self-protection and the protection of others as well as the resulting additional space on buses and trains makes sense to me. Cycling against the virus, that sounds very good.

In any case, I am an optimist and remain confident. Because in the end everything will be fine and if it is not good, it is not the end. Just in case, when the curfew is still coming, I am prepared for cycling. Similar to Will Smith in the movie “I am Legend”, I keep fit on the ergotrainer at home. Only in the bathtub at night with the gun in my arms will I not sleep.