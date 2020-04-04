an-insider-reveals-what-apple-wanted-to-hide

If it were up to Apple, Tom Sadowski's book would never have been published. The global company wanted to prevent the publication with an injunction. The accusation: disclosure of business secrets. The very title announces a betrayal of secrets. “App Store Confidential” is the name of the work of the former German Apple employee.

He worked a total of ten years today 46 – year-olds for the iPhone manufacturer – initially as German marketing manager for the music service iTunes, later for the App Store. So the man has to know what he is talking about.

As promising as the title sounds: It is not strictly confidential what Sadowski says on his 180 Pages writes. How does the group sort and market its apps? Everything public. How much Apple earns from a download? Is known. Sadowski even links to the original sources in footnotes, some leading directly to Apple.

The billionaire business of the tech group, which Sadowski describes, still remains impressive. Because only twelve years ago the App Store with just one 500 was the small program for Apple devices started. Today around 1.8 million apps are offered there.

The app store alone achieves annual sales of around 46 billion dollars worldwide for the Silicon Valley group. That is almost twice as much as the fast food chain McDonalds achieved worldwide. The annual turnover of the entire Apple group was 260 billion dollars last year.

Forays through the German developer scene for Apple

As a former head of marketing for the App Store in Germany, Sadowski mainly reports about his forays through the German developer scene. His job was to talk to all relevant start-ups, to give them tips on how to be successful in the App Store.

Because everyone has the same goal: a prominent one Placement in the Apple shop lists. In contrast to most other platforms, there is hardly any paid advertising in the App Store. Instead, Sadowski's job was to select the best apps and present them to users.

Apple boss Tim Cook also visited a project in Berlin . Photo: imago images / Zuma Press / Karl Mondon

Sadowski gives insights to the beginnings of some start-ups, which have also helped him to become globally successful companies. So he reports from a meeting with Valentin Stalf, the co-founder of the Berlin Mobilbank N 26, who already told him about his vision of a bench in his pocket.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden:checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de]

Sadowski involuntarily reveals the power of the group, on whose preferences the fate of entire start-ups obviously depends. “We wanted to support N 26,” writes Sadowski. Henceforth, the smartphone bank was given workshops on app store optimization and was presented to important Apple decision-makers in the USA. And when in the summer 2016 then Apple's software chief Craig Federighi introduced a new function for transfer by voice command, which he called in front of a worldwide audience of millions N 26 as an example.

Apple boss Tim Cook visited the Kreuzberg office

In a similar way, the Berlin developers also benefited from the “Kitchen Stories” app, a digital recipe book. Three years ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook even visited the Kreuzberg office, throwing a few pancakes in front of the cameras. “Good picture for the press,” writes Sadowski.

In addition, “App Store Confidential” also includes numerous autobiographical sections. For example, Sadowski describes how he came to the group. The today 46 – year old previously worked in marketing for StudiVZ – the German Facebook for Students who have already filed for bankruptcy.

The global corporation Apple is always trying to a positive image. Photo: imago images / Jan Huebner

When he was already on the move, he received an offer from Apple to promote the iTunes music service in German-speaking countries. “Pretty much the coolest thing there was,” writes Sadowski.

However, the marketing expert does not miss an opportunity to prove his suitability for a management job at a global company. For example, when he describes how he founded a school band in ninth grade, or when he reports on his diverse hobbies during his childhood in Bremen-Oberneuland. This sometimes reads like an application letter.

Cooperation with the “Bild” newspaper broke shortly before the start

On the public picture Sadowski's book by Apple does not change anything. Apple has always been considered perfectionist, supported by hierarchical structures, always striving for a positive image. The group looks unapproachable. And not just because Apple has always stayed away from important trade fairs. Some descriptions of the former Apple employee confirm this picture.

Sadowski describes, for example, a visit to the former head of entertainment of the “Bild” newspaper, with whom he wanted to bag a cooperation at the beginning of his career. The idea: The best-known celebrities in the country present their favorite songs from iTunes on the last page of the sheet. The proceeds of the generated downloads should then go to an aid organization.

No settlement with the former employer Apple

But the collaboration broke up briefly before the start. One morning Sadowski received a short email, he writes, without naming the author. Content: One has doubts whether the “image” is suitable as a brand, that is, doubts about its image. The deal was called off. And he, Sadowski, is exposed.

The book is by no means a settlement with his former employer. On the contrary: the former employee struck conciliatory tones several times. “I am extremely grateful for the past ten years,” he writes at the beginning. So nothing that the group should fear. This is probably why Apple apparently gave in – and did not respond after the first threat of injunctive relief. Tom Sadowski: App Store Confidential – A personal look behind the scenes of Apple's most important business. Published in February 2020 by Murmann-Verlag, 184 Pages, 18 Euro.