an-initiative-that-should-go-to-school

Football made Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich millionaires at a young age. But the two 25 -year-old professionals at FC Bayern Munich are also two clever high school graduates who stand out comfortably in the kicker scene, which often stands out due to material show-off. This is proven by the duo, which has consistently included national coach Joachim Löw among the new, young management team of the national team for some time, even in the times of the Corona crisis – and that actively.

With the special possibilities Goretzka and Kimmich set an exemplary social sign of their own prosperity and prominence on Friday. They found the “We kick Corona” initiative and are the first to donate a million euros to social and charitable organizations. The money that is to come from the campaign is intended for boards for the needy, for medical equipment in hospitals or for the homeless and blood donation services. It is a remarkable campaign, especially these days, when there is a lot of debate about a waiver of salaries by the professionals to save their employers and the club's employees.

“We both go ahead and of course hope that many of you will follow the example, “said Goretzka in a Twitter message that tens of thousands watched on Friday in no time.

” We can beat anyone on the pitch. But we only beat Corona together! ”Goretzka titled the action. “Because health is paramount, solidarity is now necessary in both small and large. Everyone can help, ”Kimmich explained his commitment.

In his 51 second message, Goretzka says:“ Joshua and I considered how we can help and can make our contribution. ”Your solution: Donate yourself – and call on fans to emulate. “You can either apply for donations or you can become donors yourself” is the call of the Bayern duo. The corresponding website is www.wekickcorona.com.

The campaign should find as many imitators as possible

The motivation of the Bayern duo sounds simple – and literally cries out to find imitators: “As professional footballers, we lead a healthy and privileged life. We therefore feel obliged to take on responsibility in this difficult time. Giving and helping each other is the order of the day for us at this time. “

Goretzka, born in Bochum, opens his personal video message with a” huge thank you “to everyone,” who is currently in social Give associations, social institutions, medical practices or hospitals everything to master this situation. What you do is really amazing! ”

It is no coincidence that Goretzka and Kimmich already played an active part in a joint action by the German national team this week. The DFB team donates 2.5 million euros for social purposes. “The action was implemented very quickly,” reported DFB director Oliver Bierhoff.

Kimmich and Goretzka regularly fall prey to the day-to-day operations of the soccer operations that have just been stopped by the corona pandemic through clever statements before and after matches on. Both are among the reporters' favorite conversation partners in the stadiums. They do not separate the usual standard phrases, but take a stand and do not evade topics that go beyond the lawn rectangle.

Goretzka in particular is always repositioning himself to social ones for his many followers in social media Topics – unsolicited. He took a clear position early on in the racism debate. He recently impressed many people with very emotional words after a visit to the Dachau concentration camp memorial. Goretzka wrote “never forget” and “never again” under his photos in hashtags. Some clichés about super-rich football stars who post disturbing photos with gold steaks after a visit to a restaurant may apply – but not to everyone.