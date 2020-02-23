an-expensive-mistake-called-tomas-koubek

This ball was caught by Tomas Koubek. He lay down on him as if he would never let go of him. A roaring applause behind him in the fan block of FC Augsburg, noticeably too loud for Koubek's action, which was nothing more than standard goalkeeper work. One week ago, the applause for him was interpreted as derisive at FC Augsburg's 1-1 draw against SC Freiburg. “I think,” said Sport Managing Director Stefan Reuter, “that this was meant to be encouraging.”

This corresponds to the mentality surrounding the club. The thesis of the basic quality of the Bavarian Swabians was not confirmed in the local press. There were two newspaper pages full of pros and cons for Tomas Koubek, which the FCA had committed for over seven million euros – whereby: There was not a lot of pro among the votes. Koubek, 27, Czech, national goalkeeper in his home country, has long lost in the attachment in Augsburg. Nevertheless, he should take his place again this Sunday (15. 30 o'clock in Leverkusen.

FC Augsburg is playing in the Bundesliga for the ninth year, and never before has there been so much discussion about personnel as that of Tomas Koubek, which Stefan Reuter brought from France shortly before Stade Rennes' first competitive game. Koubek had just returned from China with the French club, a few days later he made his FCA debut, losing 1: 2 to SC Verl and leaving the DFB Cup. His Bundesliga premiere in Dortmund ended with five goals. In the meantime, three more games with this high number of strikes followed.

Koubek says: “Before I came here, I had three games like this in my entire career. This season in Augsburg there are already four. “And even though coach Martin Schmidt took him under protection after the recent five-game in Frankfurt (” Without Tomas we would have lost 0: 8 or 0: 9 “), Koubek gets , who communicates within the team in English, with the fact that he is at the center of criticism.

Koubek is the third most expensive transfer in the Bundesliga

He is the third most expensive goalkeeper transfer to or within the Bundesliga. This has to do with the fact that the German clubs mostly pull their goalkeepers themselves and major changes such as the summer of Schalke's Alexander Nübel to FC Bayern are free because of the expiry of the old contract.

Koubek is therefore much higher in the transfer ranking than it would be worth. In addition, Stade Rennes reached price, because of course it was known that Augsburg was looking for a number one goalkeeper and Stefan Reuter was running out of time. “What are seven million in modern football?” Tomas Koubek refers to the three-digit sums paid by Paris Saint Germain, against which he played last season.

But his club has a turnover of just under 100 million euros, so a transfer like the one from Koubek already has a book. So far it has been an expensive mistake. Again and again – like a Freiburg free kick – he runs into clumsy actions, he is unsure about running out, he does not appear to be well trained. So he does not solve the goalkeeper problem that the Augsburgers diagnosed with themselves.

For years they could rely on Marvin Hitz, who 2018 moved to Borussia Dortmund – free transfer. A year earlier, Reuter had signed Fabian Giefer (Schalke) as Hitz's successor. But Giefer became acidic on the bench for a year, and when he got his chance, the then coach Manuel Baum had to take him out of the team after four games due to serious mistakes. Andreas Luthe, who has been with the club for years, was solid, but that was not enough for the FCA.

To the second half of the season 2018 / 19 he borrowed the Swiss U – 21 national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel from TSG Hoffenheim. Would have liked to keep him too, but Kobel preferred to go to VfB Stuttgart in the second division. Various solutions were then worked out with Swiss people that could not be implemented. This is how you came to Koubek.

In Augsburg, those responsible continue to try with confidence. “To put someone on the wall because of a mistake – that's not me,” says trainer Martin Schmidt. He continues to see “a good overall package” at Koubek. That's why Koubek plays against Leverkusen, the only Bundesliga team against which the FCA has never been able to win. At least there is nothing to lose.