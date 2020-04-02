an-exercise-for-the-extensor-muscle-in-the-back

Our personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer explain simple fitness exercises in our new series. The third part of the series is about the back muscles.

In today's exercise in our own four walls, we turn to the back muscles. And here in particular the long extensor muscle. They are an essential part of the back muscles, which, in interaction with all other muscle groups of the back, serve to turn, stretch, bend sideways, straighten and hold the spine.

Video 02. 04. 2020, 11: 48 Clock 00: 48 min. Fitness made easy: How to train your back properly

For our exercise we need a rolled up towel. We like to grasp it with both hands, about shoulder width, a little more. We stretch the covered towel. Then we stand slightly legs apart. It can also be a little wider. We make sure that the legs are straight, but not completely pushed through.

Then we bend our knees slightly, at the same time stretching the buttocks out backwards. We also stretch our torso and arms upwards. It would be good if an imaginary straight line was created from the bottom over the back to the hands.

We then try to stabilize this posture for a few seconds. Then straighten your upper body from the oblique position, at the same time bring your arms, which are still stretched, in front of your body downwards until the stretched towel on the front thighs comes to rest. Please do not perform this exercise hastily, but slowly and cleanly.

Tension especially in the lower back muscle area

Ambitious among you may like to hold the extension for ten to fifteen seconds. You will feel the tension especially in the lower back muscles.

You can do this exercise in small intervals of five to fifteen repetitions. To relax afterwards we recommend dropping the towel, standing loosely but upright. You can now swing alternately through the hanging arms on your body. You are welcome to rhythmically bend your knees.

We wish you lots of energy and joy for this exercise. Your back will thank you.

Previously published:

Part 1: How to train running from home

Part 2: How to properly train your stomach

Part 3: A simple exercise for the triceps