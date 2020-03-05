an-evening-where-there-were-more-important-things-than-football

The footballer Marvin Friedrich prefers to work with football. Nobody can blame him for that, because the defender of the 1st FC Union is now making his money. When Friedrich speaks to reporters after games like his Berliners' 1: 3 cup defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, it is preferably about football issues. Nobody will blame him for that either.

Former Liverpool coach Bill Shankly said at least about the importance of football: “Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I am very disappointed with this attitude. I assure you that it is much more important than that. ”The sentence became football history. And that's not true – Marvin Friedrich thinks among others.

Leverkusen was about more than just football

“Of course, there is much more important than football , that's clear, ”said the Berlin central defender after the game in Leverkusen. Beads of sweat ran down from his head, his empty gaze wandered through the sterile catacombs of the Leverkusen arena.

Life and death, that was really what this cup evening was all about. One person had to receive emergency medical attention in the stands, 27 minutes there was silence in the stadium. “We only found out exactly what happened at half-time,” said Friedrich. Then he spoke again about football and, from a Berlin point of view, the annoying elimination in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup.

“I think we made a good away game,” said Friedrich. Nevertheless, Union players left the arena with disappointed expressions. Michael Parensen explained why: “It doesn't matter how it ends up. If you lose, that's shit. It is very bitter for us. “

More important than football: Folders hold blankets to shield the emergency medical service during the game. Photo: Federico Gambarini / dpa

In the third duel of the season with the Bayer Elf, the Berliners had lost for the third time, this time against a team that had long been There was no rhythm, grip and precision. The chance of entering the semi-finals was quite high in the meantime.

“Of course it was a bit difficult to play football in the quiet stadium if you don't know exactly what happened. That fit a bit with our performance in the first half, it was anything but good, “said long-time Leverkusen midfielder Sven Bender.

” In the first half it was quiet with us too ” , added his trainer Peter Bosz and praised the Berliners for their uncomfortable playing style, which was practiced as usual despite five changes in personnel. “Union did very well, they started aggressively,” said Bosz.

After the dismissal there is hardly anything left for Union

That this season's convincing players such as striker Sebastian Andersson, captain Christopher Trimmel or central midfielder Christian Gentner are only on the bench The elf was hardly noticeable. Trainer Urs Fischer noticed that he didn't have a second row anyway, just one. Tactically, he had left everything intact, the defensive held, Marcus Ingvartsen headed in front, who has only been a rear row player since the arrival of Yunus Malli.

But Ingvartsen and Co. were willing to face Leverkusen with difficult tasks. To 70. Minute everything went according to plan, but after Christopher Lenz's dismissal hardly anything. The duel broke suddenly. And after three goals, which Union goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz subsequently considered “far too easy”, Union finally missed the first semi-final after 2001. The players were still investigating the causes in the cabin wing, Fischer's staff was not very squeamish.

Turning point: Christopher Lenz (middle) has to leave . Photo: Sascha Schuermann / AFP

Gikiewicz vigorously criticized his people in front. “I can't accept that,” he said, “if you just stand and don't jump.” That meant 2: 1 for the hosts by little Charles Aranguiz, who had prevailed after a corner against Trimmel and Friedrich. “I can understand Rafa,” said Friedrich to criticize his ambitious goalkeeper.

The Leverkusen are too fast for Union

Because of Lenz's dismissal alone, it was hardly the case that in the last 20 minutes only Bayer could turn up. “Leverkusen has nothing until the yellow-red card,” said Gikiewicz. And Friedrich said: “We get a stupid yellow-red card, and then the 1-1 falls straight away. And then of course it was difficult with one less man. ”

Michael Parensen, however, like Ingvartsen more like a rear row player, noticed a drop in performance when the second half started. “We were very, very good in the first half, did incredibly well, had a lot of switching moments, were ball-sure – and we weren't all that at the beginning of the second half,” said Parensen. Many balls were lost lightly, “which Leverkusen then used with force, speed, and ball safety. They played it really outstanding. ”

From all this, the defenders concluded that the dismissal might have had to come. The Leverkusen team were too quick for the Unioners not to pack. But this finding was not that important on this cup night.