an-educational-institution-for-everyone-who-wants-to-get-to-the-university-safely

“Education starts where there is access to perspectives,” says Sagithjan Surendra. The 21 – year-old student has founded a funding institution for schoolchildren, which is committed to fair educational opportunities. With the Aelius Fund, he wants to show disadvantaged young people perspectives and network them with mentors. He draws the idea for the project from his own story. Now Surendra is awarded Student of the Year by the German University Association and the German Student Union.

Born and raised in Nuremberg. Shortly before his birth, his parents fled to Germany before the war in Sri Lanka. Today Sagithjan Surendra studies molecular medicine in Erlangen, as the first academic in his family. Kindergarten, primary school, high school, university. What looks straightforward on the CV turns out to be a hard way in practice.

As Sagithjan Surendra says of himself, he grows up in a parallel world. He learns German in kindergarten. “I couldn't have a say in certain things,” he says. He did not know the songs or films discussed by schoolmates. At school he misses school trips and does not go to the cafeteria with the others.

Bad educational opportunities for minorities

Today, five years later, closes he is currently completing his bachelor’s degree and is already looking for a master’s degree. In retrospect, he says: “It would not have been possible without support.” With 16 he is accepted into a scholarship program financed by the Free State of Bavaria. He gets to know mentors and connects with other scholarship holders: “I noticed that I am not alone with my problems and my biography.”

Sagithjan Surendra finds a way out of the parallel world. He begins an early study of astronomy in Erlangen, publishes a 126 -page book on the subject. Then, at 18 years, he started his bachelor's degree and later became a scholarship holder of the study foundation. And begins to deal with the topic of education.

He quickly realizes that he was privileged by his funding, as he says: “I noticed that there is no supraregional offer, Student support is often limited to people with a migration background. ”Bad educational opportunities are more widely anchored in society.

A network aimed at everyone

Der Higher education report shows: As before, only every fifth student comes from a working-class family. Projects like ArbeiterKind.de or support programs such as the study compass are already addressing the problem and taking students interested in studying by the hand. In addition to the state BAföG, they offer scholarships and contacts. But Surendra thinks further: He wants to create a network that is aimed at everyone.

In the first semester, he 2017 founds the Aelius Förderwerk. “I made it easy, so to speak, learning by doing.” Starting as a one-man idea, Aelius now consists of 50 volunteers. The association is aimed at schoolchildren and is based on three pillars: seminars, mentoring program, advice. All interested parties are welcome: “We are not promoting talented people, but rather promoting needs,” explains Surendra. That means: The association wants to offer help for self-help and relies on ideal support.

The free seminars are open, there are no selection criteria. They take place predominantly in Bavaria, the mentoring program “Dialogue Opportunities” even nationwide. Many topics are dealt with thoroughly: academic writing and time management, but also gender diversity or ecology. The mentors in the separate program include teachers and professors, but also personalities from culture, business and politics. Surendra does not only want to form academics, as he says: “We want to develop potential, among the mentors we also have artists, for example actors.”

The funding agency is growing

So far, the Aelius Förderwerk has reached more than 2000 students. “We have shaped biographies,” Surendra is certain. Now he is awarded Student of the Year by the German University Association in April. Representing the Aelius Fund, he says. He would like to put the prize money in the amount of 5000 into the fund.

Sagithjan Surendra has a dream. The Aelius Förderwerk is set to grow beyond Bavaria in the next few years, becoming the first nationwide state-sponsored scholarship program for schoolchildren. So far there are only the 13 gifted funds that are aimed at students. But he thinks: “In order to really improve educational opportunities, funding must start earlier.”

