amazon-and-the-power-of-sheer-size

While most retailers in Germany face immense problems because of the corona measures, there is one company that is currently sending one positive message after the next: Amazon. So the world's largest online retailer announced this week, more 75 000 hiring employees to cope with the large number of customers.

The announcement came only a month after the group had already stopped 100 000 new employees had announced. In Germany, the company wants to 350 create new logistics jobs and increase the salaries in the shipping division by two euros.

As valuable as these measures are for the Amazon workforce, they also testify to a significant market shift to the disadvantage of smaller retailers. In the second half of the year 2019, the US group had grown three times as fast as the German retail trade. Amazon left unanswered questions about the current development, but in the corona crisis this scissors should have opened up blatantly. The question arises whether only the largest companies survive at the end of the crisis.

Also Zalando has to accept setbacks

Also in the development is perceived by politics. “Whether we like it or not: Digital giants like Amazon have benefited massively from the closure of businesses in the corona crisis,” said Anke Rehlinger, Saarland's Minister of Economics and SPD federal vice, the Tagesspiegel. “The fact that these are corporations that still pay little tax rightly violates the sense of justice of many people,” she said, speaking out in favor of the international digital tax enforced by the SPD.

The fact that even large online retailers cannot keep up with Amazon's success is also shown by the quarterly figures from Zalando. The Berlin-based company announced on Thursday that the loss in the first three months between 90 and 110 million euros. In January and February sales increased by 10, 1 to 11, 6 percent to a good 1.5 billion euros, but it even had to be the normally extremely fast-growing M-Dax company Cope with the decline in sales. So far, business has picked up again in April.

Overall, online trading in March was almost 20 Percent compared to the same period last year, as Christoph Wenk-Fischer, chief executive of the Federal Association of E-Commerce and Mail Order (bevh), told the Tagesspiegel. “The large brands and suppliers known as reliable were able to benefit.”

Companies would have to adjust to the changing life situations of consumers and rethink their own sales channels. According to Wenk-Fischer, “ could also benefit those companies that, if the logistics service provider is no longer available, pack the parcels themselves, can handle the assortments and the offer flexibly.” According to the bevh, there were massive declines, especially in the large categories such as clothing (- 35 percent) and shoes (- 31 percent) .

Small fashion retailers fear discount battle

The fashion industry is already hit hard by the corona crisis. Since sales through the brick-and-mortar trade were not possible for a month, a large part of the spring and summer collections had to be sold online. However, the fewest chains are designed for these volumes; some online shops such as the Yoox Group even had to shut down their business because they do not have their own logistics centers like Amazon, but rather rely on cooperation with external providers. However, due to the corona virus, these could often only work to a limited extent.

And because customers also buy less, but the goods are piled up, many dealers now lure with discounts or reduced shipping costs. Here, too, there is growing concern in the industry that only the largest retailers survive this discount battle.

The situation in the fashion industry is similarly dramatic. According to the Association of the German Textile and Fashion Industry, sales, especially for clothing manufacturers, have plummeted by up to 85 and more. “For our medium-sized companies in the German textile and fashion industry, the situation threatens the very existence of almost the entire industry,” said a spokeswoman.

In a survey by the association percent 80 of the medium-sized companies surveyed stated that they had already registered short-time work benefits. “22 percent of companies can only survive the crisis under the current conditions for a maximum of two weeks,” says the Association. “Then bankruptcy threatens.”

Leather industry pissed off at Amazon

And here, too, the role of Amazon is viewed critically. The US retailer canceled orders from its German shoe suppliers at short notice at the end of March. If the ordered items are nevertheless delivered, Amazon reserves the right to return them at the manufacturer's expense, reports the Federal Association of the Shoe and Leather Goods Industry. Here, “long-standing, reliable suppliers would be punished and forced to stop deliveries”. The mostly medium-sized manufacturers lost planned millions in revenue.

In Oliver Roll's view, success in the crisis is not just a question of size. “Anyone who – like Amazon – can currently deliver things that no longer exist due to the closure of many stationary shops and that are still urgently needed, should rather benefit from the crisis,” says the economics professor at the Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences.

From his point of view, communication is particularly important. “If you manage to use social media in such a way that you can keep up-to-date with the conversation, you can be one step ahead.” In some industries with close customer relationships, solidarity with customers can also be appealed for. Companies should understand which customer group needs which products in the crisis.