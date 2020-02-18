altmaier-warns-of-a-major-delay-in-the-construction-of-the-gigafactory

The grubbing-up stops for the Tesla factory in Brandenburg cause trouble in industry and politics. Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) warned of major delays in the project. The electric car factory was “of great importance for more climate protection” and one of the most important industrial settlements in East Germany for a long time, Altmaier told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Peter Altmaier is committed to a fast Tesla construction in Brandenburg. Photo: Britta Pedersen / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

had on Saturday the Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg stopped the clearing work on the site for the planned Tesla factory in Grünheide south of Berlin. The Green League Brandenburg and the Association for Landscape Conservation and Species Protection in Bavaria (VLAB) had submitted urgent applications.

Altmaier said that Germany could show in the Tesla project that ecology and economy are not opposites and that it is possible to plan and build important projects in Germany as quickly as in other countries. He supports the attitude of the Brandenburg state government, “who is committed to the speedy implementation of the project.”

Tesla factory: SME union calls for change in planning law

The head of the CDU / CSU, SME and business association, Carsten Linnemann, said: “Every new project is now complained about and questioned, whether a railway line or a factory for electric cars. It cannot go on like this. ”If Germany does not want to fall behind as an investment location, planning and approval procedures must now be accelerated urgently, the CDU politician demanded in the“ Handelsblatt ”. This also includes limiting class actions.

FDP boss Christian Lindner also said that regardless of the specific case law in the case of the Tesla plant, he was concerned that all too often the brakes on major projects in Germany will be kicked: “This is not how we are making progress, especially with climate protection”. Lindner told Funke-Blätter that “real planning acceleration is necessary.

BDI warns of” sustained damage to Germany as an investment location “

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) warned of a weakening of Germany as a business location. “Approval procedures for industrial plants have not only developed into a massive obstacle to investment since the application of a US company,” said BDI President Dieter Kempf to the Tagesspiegel.

BDI President Dieter Kempf sees Germany as an investment location in danger. Photo: dpa

“If not decidedly counteracted now Germany's investment location threatens to suffer sustained damage, ”he added.

Process time has almost doubled

“Still There is a risk of delays in the approval process due to objections and complaints from NGOs, ”comments Kempf. For planning and investment security in Germany, there must be clearer rules and deadlines for objections. “This is the only way to prevent industrial projects from being delayed or even stopped completely.” It would take “faster approval practice in Germany.” At the time, however, he still assumed that Tesla could build without delays. “I wonder,” said Kempf at the time, “why everything is suddenly possible when the political will is there.” And he concluded: “Conversely, that can only mean that the political will is lacking in other projects.”

Tesla's schedule in danger

According to the BDI, the duration of the proceedings has almost doubled in the past ten years. It takes an average of 18 months for a mobile phone mast to be approved in Germany; abroad, the value would be only four to six months. “It has to stop that particular interests of the public, which are important for the general public, can sometimes be delayed for more than ten or 20”, Kempf said at the time.

In fact, Tesla now speaks of the fact that the schedule for the new factory could no longer be met. In a report for the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla writes that the construction is “associated with a whole range of uncertainties”, for example due to legal requirements. In Germany they deal with “complex environmental, production, health and safety laws”. The company also did not rule out negative consequences for business results. It is still possible to raise objections to the factory until March 5. The court wants to decide by the end of February whether the provisional ban on clearing will remain on Saturday. ( with AFP )