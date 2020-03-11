World

Also Alba home games until the end of the Easter holidays without spectators

Also basketball Bundesliga club Alba Berlin follows the order of the Berlin health administration and will host the home games in camera until the end of the Easter holidays. “The authorities have made a clear decision, which we will of course comply with,” said Alba Managing Director Marco Baldi on Wednesday on the association's website. Prior to the end of the Easter holidays, the authority had previously prohibited events with more than 1000 viewers.

So Alba will at least play at home in the Euroleague until 19. April with no spectators. “Tomorrow we will discuss with the other BBL clubs and the league how things will actually go in the Bundesliga,” said Baldi. The league meets in Stuttgart to advise on the further process between playing, postponing or canceling the season.

The cost of single tickets for Alba home games that cannot be visited will be paid to the customer refunded as soon as possible. The ticket buyers would be informed personally, said Alba, season ticket holders soon. (dpa)

