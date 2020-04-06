already-more-than-10,000-dead-in-the-united-states

After Austria and the Czech Republic, Denmark has also announced the first relaxation of its measures taken in the coronavirus crisis. In a first step, crèches, kindergartens and the lower six grades of schools at the 15. April reopening, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday evening at a press conference in Copenhagen. It was “the first careful phase of opening”, she said. However, the Danes should be prepared for the fact that they will have to live with restrictions for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is supposed to be in one after Easter another German neighboring country the slow way back towards normality began. Denmark was already one of the first countries in the first half of March Europe is reacting to the spread of the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus with strict measures. Among other things, since 14. March the borders of the neighboring German country were closed to foreigners without a valid reason for entry. Schools, kindergartens, restaurants, cafes, theaters and other leisure facilities such as fitness and tanning salons were also closed. There is a public ban on meetings for more than ten people.