almost-8500-suffered-from-the-infection-cured

In Germany are as of Sunday evening 61. 674 people infected with the coronavirus. There are 508 deaths. This emerges from a compilation of the daily mirror based on the reports of the districts and independent cities.

Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne are the cities with the most infections.

All figures from the cities and counties can be found on a clear map and in tables here.

An intensive care worker prepares a bed in Mannheim. Photo: Uwe Anspach / dpa

The state with the most confirmed corona infections is currently North Rhine-Westphalia. Most recently, the cases in Bavaria, Schleswig-Holstein, Thuringia and Brandenburg increased the most, where the number of cases doubled every five days.

Most coronavirus deaths, more than 100, complain of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

In Europe, Spain is now the country with the most registered infected people. There are now more than 14. 700 people tested positive. Italy has more than 10. 000 but most of the dead, in Spain have died so far 6528.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the United States is 124. 686 Cases the country in the world with the most proven infections (as of Sunday 14 hrs CEST). China is the country with the most healed cases. 75. 576 People survived the infection there. This is followed by Spain with 14. 709. In Germany 8481 people are considered healthy again.