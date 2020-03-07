almost-800-infected-people-in-germany

The cruise ship “ MSC Opera ” With about 2000 People on board is because of possible coronavirus -Danger in several Mediterranean ports encountered problems . The ship ran in Messina on Saturday in Sicily, as the Ansa news agency wrote. However, were the authorities there do not agree whether the passengers go ashore

Previously had Malta the “MSC Opera” for fear of the Coronavirus rejected . One has dealt with the shipping company MSC Cruises agreed not to let the ship dock, Malta had Government declared. This raised public fears reacts even though there is no proven case on the ship.

After The shipping company stated that a passenger from Austria was on board in February had been positive days after his return in early March on Sars-CoV-2 tested . At an earlier stop, the Greek authorities had health checks carried out. On board there are no people with flu-like symptoms , was called es.

Maltese doctors had a possible arrival of the ship According to the media, Malta is described as irresponsible and with Industrial action threatened. (dpa)