Almost 800 infected people in Germany
Number of cases in Germany increases to almost 800
The Coronavirus Infections are in Germany on 795 increased. Here again the numbers of the Robert Koch Institute from Saturday (Stand 15. 00 o'clock) broken down by federal state:
- Baden-Württemberg: 170
- Bavaria: 134
- Berlin: 28
- Brandenburg: 2
- Bremen: 4
- Hamburg: 13
- Hessen: 17
- Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: 5
- Lower Saxony: 19
- North Rhine-Westphalia: 373
- Rhineland-Palatinate: 13
- Saarland: 3
- Saxony: 4
- Schleswig-Holstein: 8
- Thuringia: 2
At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, much criticism of the Chinese regime was tolerated. But now the government is leaving the defensive – with all its might.
Women's Ice Hockey World Championships in Canada canceled due to corona virus
The Women's Ice Hockey World Championships in Canada have been canceled due to the new corona virus. The title fights should be on 31. March with the host cities Halifax and Truro. The decision was made by conference call, the International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF said on Twitter on Saturday. (dpa)
Due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID – 19), the IIHF Council has agreed today to cancel the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship, following a recommendation by public health experts.

The chairman of the German trade union federation demands in view of the spread of the Coronavirus more jobs in hospitals :
The Corona virus will affect important branches of the German economy, warns DGB boss Reiner Hoffmann. He advocates government aid. An interview.
Coronavirus pop-up store opens in Washington
First coronavirus infection in Paraguay
Now there is also a first infected person in Paraguay. The Ministry of Health did not provide any details at first. (Reuters)
Cruise ship from Malta to Messina sent for coronavirus fear
The cruise ship “ MSC Opera ” With about 2000 People on board is because of possible coronavirus -Danger in several Mediterranean ports encountered problems . The ship ran in Messina on Saturday in Sicily, as the Ansa news agency wrote. However, were the authorities there do not agree whether the passengers go ashore
Previously had Malta the “MSC Opera” for fear of the Coronavirus rejected . One has dealt with the shipping company MSC Cruises agreed not to let the ship dock, Malta had Government declared. This raised public fears reacts even though there is no proven case on the ship.
After The shipping company stated that a passenger from Austria was on board in February had been positive days after his return in early March on Sars-CoV-2 tested . At an earlier stop, the Greek authorities had health checks carried out. On board there are no people with flu-like symptoms , was called es.
Maltese doctors had a possible arrival of the ship According to the media, Malta is described as irresponsible and with Industrial action threatened. (dpa)
Nearly 6000 Infected in Italy
The number of infected in Italy within a day is from 4636 on 5883 gone up. The number of dead climbed according to the authorities, from 197 on 233 . (Reuters)
Other French MPs infected with the corona virus
Im French Parliament there is another coronavirus case. An unnamed MP is in the hospital, the Presidium told the National Assembly on Saturday. The number of people infected with the novel corona virus rose in the National Assembly three , including two MPs .
The deputy Jean-Luc Reitzer, whose case was announced on Thursday, is still in intensive care, it said on Saturday from his surroundings. His condition is stable. (AFP)
Children infected just as often – but show no symptoms
Children become infected as often as adults with the corona virus. However, they develop no or only slight symptoms . This was the finding of a international research team . The scientists had analyzed patient data from the Chinese city of Shenzhen and published it in a study. The research team recommends that children be considered when analyzing control and transmission, as they could infect adults.
Nearly 800 Infected in Germany
The number of infected in Germany is from 684 on 795 gone up. The 795 is the number of officially registered Sick until Saturday, 15. 00 Clock, shares that Robert -Koch-Institut in the early evening with. The number 684 came from Saturday, 08. 00 Clock. (Reuters)
Nile ship with 165 People on board in quarantine
After several crew members tested positive for the corona virus are, a Nile cruise ship stands with about 165 people on board in the south Egypt under quarantine. In addition to the Egyptian occupation, there were also T ourists from France, India and America on the ship, it was said on Saturday from official circles in the city of Luxor. The ship had come from Aswan. To According to the union of tourist guides in Luxor “ MS River Anuket “.
The Egyptian Ministry of Health had on Friday merely announced that twelve crew members of a Nile ship responded positively the virus had been tested. But they would have shown no symptoms. Officially, in the most populous country in North Africa, only 15 Individuals infected with the corona virus. (dpa)
A virus to bite : The Chocolate manufacturer Jean-François Pre presents in his shop in Landivisiau, France, a Easter egg creation in the form of the corona virus .
Ski Jumping World Cup should continue with spectators
The Ski Jumping World Cup should despite the corona virus from Monday with viewers continue on the ranks. This was confirmed by Fis race director Walter Hofer on Saturday on ZDF: “From Monday it will go on normally.” At the Holmenkollen in Oslo, the spectators were not admitted to all competitions of ski jumpers, cross-country skiers and combiners this weekend, that should happen from the second Change station in Lillehammer. For the Ski Flying World Cup in the Slovenian Planica from 19. to 22. In March, preparations are now running normally, as Hofer said: “They are preparing the World Cup as planned, everything else is subject to force majeure.” (Dpa)
On Vietnamese “hand washing” song meanwhile goes on the platform Tik Tok viral . Many users are filming how they dance to the song and hand washing Indicate movements .
The song by the Vietnamese Institute of Health was ordered to draw attention to the spread of the coronavirus. In the song is called it “Wash your hands, don't touch your eyes, nose and mouth, limit your visits to crowded places, push the corona virus back”.
Switzerland changes coronavirus strategy and focuses on the “severe cases”
Switzerland is reaching its limits due to the significantly increased number of coronavirus cases. In the in individual cases it could no longer be traced how the patient became infected . For this reason, the strategy for dealing with coronavirus spread should be changed. The focus should now be on the severe cases ), so on patients for whom the virus could be life-threatening. The Swiss daily “Blick” reports.
People who have had contact with a confirmed corona patient should no longer directly under quarantine . “If you have symptoms such as cough and fever, you should stay at home,” Patrick Mathys, Deputy Head of Communicable Diseases at the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) told the Blick newspaper.
On Friday evening there were 210 Coronavirus infections detected in Switzerland. On the evening before, the number of cases was still 90.
Uganda orders quarantine for travelers from Germany
Uganda's Ministry of Health has a 14 – daily forced quarantine arranged for travelers from Germany and other countries affected by the coronavirus. This applies regardless of whether they showed symptoms of the disease, it said in a statement released on Saturday in the capital Kampala. According to the Ugandan authorities, Germany is also one of seven high-risk situations. Therefore we advise against traveling to Uganda. Anyone who does come must either undergo their own quarantine or that in a health facility at their own expense. (epd)
Hotel used as quarantine station collapsed
After the collapse of a hotel in eastern China are round 70 People buried under the rubble . The hotel “Xinjia” in the city of Quanzhou is on Saturday against 19. 30 Local time (12. 30 CET) collapsed, as the administration of the city in the eastern province of Fujian announced. About 3 people have been recovered so far.
The 80 – room hotel was recently converted to a quarantine center for people who have had contact with coronavirus patients , as it was said in newspaper reports. According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, the rescue efforts continued.
Recordings on the Weibo internet network showed that the walls of the hotel broke away completely were. All that was left was the steel frame. Several injuries were carried away by ambulances. According to the regional government, 700 Rescue workers on duty. (AFP)
Update: The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a team to the site of Xinjia hotel, which collapsed in E China's Quanzhou on Sat evening, to assist local rescue work. The hotel is a medical observation site for close contacts with #COVID 19 patients.

Two more dead in France
In France, two other people died as a result of a coronavirus infection. This would increase the number of deaths to eleven, the Ministry of Health announced. The two people had succumbed to their illness in Normandy. Overall, now 716 cases of infection known, 103 more than on Friday. (Reuters)
Quarantine obligation for children returning from risk areas in Bavaria
The Bavarian Ministry of Health is tightening the rules to contain the new corona virus in schools and day care centers. According to a so-called general decree, schoolchildren and kindergarten children are allowed to return from risk areas – such as South Tyrol – for 14 days not in school or in a corresponding care facility . The Ministry announced this today.
South Tyrol was from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has been classified as a risk area. According to the RKI, risk areas are “areas in which there is a continuous transmission of humans can be assumed to be human ”. In Italy, this also includes the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy, as well as the city of Vo in the Veneto region. (dpa)
Pope does not speak Angelus prayer from the window
Because of the spread of the new Corona virus in Italy, Pope Francis will not speak the next Angelus prayer directly at the window in front of people. The traditional prayer should instead be broadcast live from the Papal Palace tomorrow afternoon at video This was announced by the Vatican press office on Saturday. It will also be shown on screens in St. Peter's Square. The next general audience on Wednesday should also be changed in a similar way. It's about the spread of the new lung disease Covid – 19 to brake and increase safety. (dpa)