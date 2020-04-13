Science
Almost 130,000 infections, almost 3,000 deaths – but also more than 60,000 recovered people
The current figures in Germany
are in Germany according to daily mirror data current 127. 135 infected with the virus. 60. 300 People are considered healed. 2. 973 died after an infection.
The daily mirror statistics on the current corona pandemic in real time.
Daily mirror
The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore indicates the values in Germany somewhat lower. Accordingly, 126. 656 people infected, 2. 908 People died. The number of recovered patients is also 60. 300 called.
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
The case numbers of the Robert Koch Institute currently go from 120. 479 cases. This corresponds to a plus of 2. 821 infections compared to the previous day. Overall, the RKI expects 2. 673 Deaths as a result of a corona infection. (Tsp)
Turkish Interior Minister resigns after fierce criticism of curfew
After the Accidental start of a curfew , the Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu resigned. He takes full responsibility for the curfew imposed on Friday in several cities and the consequences Soylu announced on Sunday on Twitter.
The Interior Ministry had a short-term curfew due to the Corona crisis for 48 hours in 31 cities or provinces ngt, among them in the metropolises Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. The communication of the authorities had been sharply criticized because the measure only became known two hours before the start of the period and details of the regulation were initially unclear were. Therefore, on Friday evening there were panic purchases and gatherings of people in the affected cities.
Soylu went on to say that he was proud to be Minister of the Interior and would always remain loyal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The curfew should end at midnight. (dpa)
“It came so suddenly”: Turkey imposed a two-day curfew with two hours' notice. People then jostle in front of grocery stores.
Daily mirror
Tenor Andrea Bocelli streams his Easter concert in the empty Milan Cathedral
The Tenor Andrea Bocelli gave a special Easter concert in front of empty seats in the Milan Cathedral . The 61) year-old sang on Sunday among other things the aria “Sancta Maria” of the Italian composer Pietro Mascagni.
Bocelli was accompanied by the organist of the cathedral. Later he sang the English song “Amazing Grace” outside with a view of the cathedral square.
The appearance was streamed on his Youtube channel. More than two million viewers watched the performance there live.
The blind classical star from Italy had his about half an hour event with “Music For Hope” (Music to Hope) titled. His country is from the Corona crisis with almost 20. 000 Dead particularly affected. (dpa, Tsp)
In France there are almost 14. 000 People at Covid – 19 died – but the Measures finally have an effect
Far more than 14. 000 people are in France so far as a result of Covid – 19 died. All in all since the beginning of March 14. 393 People died in hospitals, nursing homes and old people's homes , announced the Ministry of Health on Sunday evening . For the fourth day in a row, the number of people being treated in the intensive care unit has decreased slightly. There have been 220 recordings and 255 There were layoffs, there were So a small decrease of 35. Within 24 hours are in hospitals 315 People died – these are a little less than the previous day.
“These data confirm that the epidemic in our country is continuing dynamically and is continuing hits hard, ”said the Ministry of Health. One observes the beginning of “a very high plateau”, but must remain vigilant, because the hospitals and intensive care units care for a very high number of patients. However, the containment measures were beginning to take effect. “We must not let up in our efforts,” warned the ministry.
France alone counts in the Retirement and nursing homes at least 5140 Corona dead, that's more than a third of all deaths in the country. According to the authorities, 24 percent of patients and Patients in intensive care units younger than 60 Year old. More than 27 186 People have been healing since the beginning of the epidemic leave the hospital – this includes tens of thousands who have recovered without being hospitalized. (dpa)
Boris Johnson is back home
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has the hospital after one Week again. The one to Covid – 20) fell ill thanked the National Health Service for saving his life. There is no doubt about that, said the 55 – yearlings in a video message on Sunday. Johnson will recover in Checkers, the UK government's country home, his office said.
Johnson was brought to a London clinic last Sunday because of persistent symptoms and was transferred to the intensive care unit a day later. He spent three nights there. His life was on a knife edge , said Johnson.
During Johnson's hospital stay, Secretary of State Dominic Raab led the government. Because of the rapidly increasing number of deaths, she came under increasing pressure. as of Sunday are in the UK about 10. 000 people succumbed to the infection. In the last two days more than 900 People died from the corona virus. (Reuters)
It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life. The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past.
– Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives on Twitter (@borisjohnson) https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1249336590482243585
Nearly 10. 000 Dead in New York – infection rate stabilizes
The particularly hard hit by the corona pandemic US state of New York near continues to approach high death rates at the
. 000 To sacrifice. “758 people have in recent 24 hours lost their lives, ”Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday at his daily press conference. Thus the number of fatalities in the state is just under 20 million inhabitants at 9385. That is about half of the dead in all of Italy and just under 50 percent of victims across the board United States.
Meanwhile hope continues the stabilizing patient numbers in hospitals: The number of because of Covid – 19 Pati housed in New York clinics ducks has been with only slight increases for more than 18 . 000. In view of calls for a quick reopening of the economy and society, Cuomo braked again. This would happen as soon as possible, but should not generate a new wave of infections. The governor stressed that no decision had yet been made as to whether the schools would remain closed until the summer vacation in late June. (dpa)
When things are at their worst you will see the very best and worst of people. Sometimes it will break your heart. But you will also be inspired beyond belief by the goodness of others. At the end of the day, goodness wins. Love wins.
– Andrew Cuomo on Twitter (@nygovcuomo) https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1249367065905020930
Weakest increase in deaths in Italy since 19. March
In Italy as few people have died from the coronavirus as since 19. March no more. The number of dead increased on Sunday 431 in total 19. 899 , as reported by the civil protection authority. (Reuters)
One day earlier it was 619. Are infected with the virus 156. 363 people, a increase from 4092 . The day before, he still had 4694. When recovered 34. 211 reported after before 32. 424.
According to the RKI, more recovered people than infections – possible turning point?
According to information of the Robert Koch Institute, the number of people recovering from a corona infection is said to be higher than the number of active infections for the first time. This emerges from a report by “ntv”. According to their count, the number of recovered is currently 60. 200, however, the active infections in 59. 211.
This could have been an important step towards containing the pandemic, the report said. How long the exit restrictions will go on is not yet foreseeable. (Tsp)
The current figures of the Tagesspiegel data team.
Daily mirror
About 10. 000 Dead in the UK by Covid – 19
The number of people who died of infection in hospitals in Great Britain is greater than for the first time . 000. Let it be on Saturday 737 people succumb to the infection, shares that Ministry of Health with. So that would have 10. 612 People Covid – 19 did not survive despite treatment in a clinic.
Ultra-orthodox residential areas in Jerusalem sealed off
In Jerusalem, Israeli authorities cordon off the residential areas of ultra-orthodox Jews. This is to prevent the corona virus from jumping out of the densely populated quarters. The infection rate among believers living in large family groups is high. (Reuters)
Germany wants to make EU Presidency “Corona Presidency”
In the second half of the year, Germany takes over the presidency of the European Union (EU) – and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) now outlines the plans of the federal government. “We will make it a 'Corona Presidency' to overcome Corona and its aftermath,” Maas wrote in a guest post for the newspaper “Welt am Sonntag”.
Daily mirror | Sven Lemkemeyer
USA plan to relax restrictions from May 1st
Chief of the FDA, Stephen Hahn, said the U.S. government is targeting May 1 as a date to ease the restrictions on going out . He says it is too early to commit to this date. “We see light at the end of the tunnel” , he tells ABC. (Reuters)
majority of Germans for mask duty
The effect is controversial, but a majority of Germans are in favor of wearing protective masks at least in certain places to make it compulsory. According to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency 33 Percent restrict such a duty as in Austria to supermarkets . Further 21 percent think that protective masks should generally be worn in public, to counter the spread of the coronavirus. 37 percent are against a protective mask obligation, nine percent did not provide any information .
In Austria the government had to wear at the end of March Protective masks prescribed in supermarkets. In Germany there is currently only such a duty in the Thuringian city of Jena. It applies to shops, buses, trains and other closed rooms including workplaces initially until 19. April. The Thuringian district of Nordhausen wants to move in after Easter corresponding plans. Experts are controversial as to the extent to which they can protect themselves and others from the transmission of the virus with a mouth and nose mask. (dpa)
Now more than 25. 000 infections in the Netherlands
In the Netherlands, the number of infections in the past 24 hours at 1 . 118 has risen and thus has reached the threshold of 25. 000 on 25. 587 exceeded. The number of dead grew by 94 on 2737 at. (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves clinic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital on Sunday. A government spokesman in London said that he would not start work again immediately. Johnson had been infected with the corona virus and was due to persistent Covod – 19 Symptoms came to St. Thomas' Hospital in London.
Daily mirror
Again mask requirement in Bulgaria
In Bulgaria, the fight against the spread of the corona virus again requires a protective mask in public. The measure was over due to a dispute their effectiveness as well as bottlenecks in mouth-nose masks in pharmacies were lifted in late March shortly after their introduction. Now the pharmacies in the poorest EU country are provided with protective masks, also from China. The face mask must be worn from Sunday to 26. April in transport, shops, parks, churches as well as on the street and at bus stops. If necessary, a cloth or scarf is also allowed to cover the mouth and nose.
In Orthodox Bulgaria, Palm Sunday was celebrated one week after the Western Churches under strict protective measures. The churches stayed for Believers opened, but few people went to worship. There was a live broadcast on state television from Aleksander Nevsky Cathedral in central Sofia. Chefs from hospitals where Covid – 19 – patients are treated , warned of a risk of infection at the gathering of many people in the churches.
According to official information, until Sunday morning 669 Coronavirus infections detected, 28 Dead people included. The number of unreported cases is estimated to be much higher. 68 Covid – 19 – Sick people are considered recovered. The climax of the illnesses will shortly after the Orthodox Easter on 19. Expected April. In the internationally known ski resort Bansko, which for 14 Quarantined for days, the first mass tests among doctors and police officers began.
(dpa)
How the virologist Streeck defends the criticized Heinsberg study
Hendrik Streeck is director of the Institute of Virology at the University Hospital Bonn. He and a team of researchers are currently investigating the spread of the corona virus in the Heinsberg district in North Rhine-Westphalia, which was the most severely affected by the virus in Germany.
Daily mirror | Matthias Jauch
My goal is that no student has to give up the study because of the corona pandemic for financial reasons.
Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU)
Many students have lost their part-time job because of the coronavirus crisis. The Federal Minister of Education wants to help unbureaucratically, but faces problems.
Daily mirror
If we carry this through Easter now, then we will have created this first dynamic together.
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) on the corona crisis
Spahn: “Got through this far”
Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has been optimistic that Germany is the first dynamic of Corona-K survives rise well. “We got along well so far,” he told Bild TV. “If we carry this through Easter now, then we will have created this first dynamic together, and then it will be about how we come back step by step.”
He specified specific conditions for the economy: “If certain industries show us that they can enforce hygiene and clearance rules, then the areas where this can also start can return to everyday life.” For Schools and kindergartens, on the other hand, are getting tricky.
Spahn has a special kind of relaxation in the Corona crisis . “Sometimes I like to lie down on the floor and have peace around me. I don't know why, lying on the floor calms me down, ”said the CDU politician Bild TV.
When asked, What he was planning to do first when the Corona crisis was over, he replied: “I will mean 40. Celebrate birthday. That would be in mid-May, but I don't see that from today's perspective, big parties are possible again in mid-May. ”(Dpa)
Turks largely adhere to the ban on going out
In Turkey, the population largely adheres to what has been imposed over the weekend due to the Corona crisis exit ban in 31 cities . Few citizens had violated the measure, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, according to the state news agency Anadolu. Thank you to the population, it was said.
In the metropolis of Istanbul on Saturday and Sunday with spring-like weather the squares were deserted, streets almost car-free and residential area unusually quiet . Images from other affected cities showed similar scenes.
The Interior Ministry had a curfew for a short time late on Friday evening for 48 hours in 31 cities, including in the cities of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. Communication between the authorities had been sharply criticized because the measure only became known two hours before the deadline and details of the regulation were initially unclear. On Friday evening there was therefore panic buying in the affected cities.
Bread and water were also allowed to be delivered on weekends, important ones Facilities such as clinics and pharmacies remained open. The extensive ban on going out should end on Sunday at midnight.
Turkey had reported its first coronavirus case about a month ago. In the meantime, according to official information in the country, around 52 000 people tested positive, round 1000 People died of Covid lung disease – 19. Istanbul is hardest hit. (dpa)
“It came so suddenly”: Turkey imposed a two-day curfew with two hours' notice. People then jostle in front of grocery stores.
Daily mirror
Israel imposes mask requirement
In view of the spread of the corona virus, a mask requirement is mandatory in Israel on Sunday been imposed . According to the regulation of the Ministry of Health, a face mask must now be worn in public. There are a few exceptions, including children under the age of six and people with disabilities who cannot wear a mask.
People in Israel are instructed to no more than 100 meters away from your home . This does not apply to people with jobs that are considered essential. Purchases of food and medicines are also allowed.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a provisional stop of all flights to Israel on Saturday. This should apply until it can be guaranteed that travelers can be brought to special hotels for a two-week quarantine. It had previously become known that travelers from New York, for example, could leave the airport unchecked.
In several strictly religious districts in Jerusalem on Sunday imposed further restrictions. They were cordoned off at noon, and entry and exit should only be permitted in exceptional cases. The background to the government's decision is the fact that the number of coronavirus infections is particularly high in these areas. Many large families live in the densely populated neighborhoods. According to the Israeli Democratic Institute, about twelve percent of Israel's approximately nine million citizens are strictly religious Jews. Nationwide, Jerusalem is the city with the most infected.
According to the Ministry of Health, the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 is now at 10. 878 People have been proven in Israel, 1388 have recovered. 103 People have reportedly died after a coronavirus infection. (dpa)