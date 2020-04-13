Almost 130,000 infections, almost 3,000 deaths – but also more than 60,000 recovered people

Israel imposes mask requirement

In view of the spread of the corona virus, a mask requirement is mandatory in Israel on Sunday been imposed . According to the regulation of the Ministry of Health, a face mask must now be worn in public. There are a few exceptions, including children under the age of six and people with disabilities who cannot wear a mask.

People in Israel are instructed to no more than 100 meters away from your home . This does not apply to people with jobs that are considered essential. Purchases of food and medicines are also allowed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a provisional stop of all flights to Israel on Saturday. This should apply until it can be guaranteed that travelers can be brought to special hotels for a two-week quarantine. It had previously become known that travelers from New York, for example, could leave the airport unchecked.

In several strictly religious districts in Jerusalem on Sunday imposed further restrictions. They were cordoned off at noon, and entry and exit should only be permitted in exceptional cases. The background to the government's decision is the fact that the number of coronavirus infections is particularly high in these areas. Many large families live in the densely populated neighborhoods. According to the Israeli Democratic Institute, about twelve percent of Israel's approximately nine million citizens are strictly religious Jews. Nationwide, Jerusalem is the city with the most infected.

According to the Ministry of Health, the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 is now at 10. 878 People have been proven in Israel, 1388 have recovered. 103 People have reportedly died after a coronavirus infection. (dpa)