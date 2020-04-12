Almost 100 percent fewer passengers – airports ask the state for help

According to a media report, passenger operations at German airports have come to an almost complete standstill due to the Corona crisis. In the week of 30. From March to April 5, the airport association ADV only counted 97 according to information from the news magazine “Der Spiegel”. 693 Passengers in Germany – a drop of almost 98 percent compared to the previous year. 2019 more than 4.5 million guests traveled through German airports in the comparative week.

The association spoke of a “historical low”. According to the “Spiegel” report, the prospects are bleak in an internal assessment of the ADV management. Flights and passengers from the federal government's return program would expire. “The vast majority of airlines have suspended their flight operations for the time being.”

According to ADV, all airports nevertheless worked as part of their public contract and guaranteed flight operations at their locations. This is important to enable ad hoc flights in the charter and freight sectors. Nevertheless, the airports are faced with massive financial problems due to the quasi-decommissioning.

“It is not possible to maintain airport operations without income for a long time. we expect federal and state governments to give the airports a hand, “says the internal letter from the management to the ADV directorate and the board of directors. Liquidity aid and cost coverage would now be at the top of the ADV agenda. (AFP)