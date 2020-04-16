allergy-sufferers-fear-of-coronavirus

Hay fever is not trivial, especially not in times of Covid – 19 – Pandemic: Both diseases burden the respiratory tract . 15 Millions of Germans suffer from the pollen, up to a quarter of them are sensitive to birch pollen, which in these days in almost All of Germany reach the highest value in the “Pollen Hazard Index” of the German Weather Service.

Those affected now notice this clearly: itchy, red eyes, a dripping nose and violent sneezing attacks, a pesky itching in the ear and a tingling throat mucous membrane. And if you were unlucky, the hay fever made a “change of floor”, went to the lungs, where it manifests itself as a fevering sound when exhaling, as a dry cough or heightened as an acute asthma attack with shortness of breath.

Allergy sufferers have the “better immune system”

Responsible for all these complaints is an overexcited immune system, which affects the harmless plant pollen answers the full arsenal of immune defense. Its antibodies react to protein molecules on the pollen surface.

“Actually, these symptoms are a sign that allergy sufferers have a better immune system, which 'accidentally' also fights harmless substances such as pollen or mite components in house dust”, says Torsten Zuberbier, head of the European Foundation for Allergy Research and Allergist at the Charité.

Allergy sufferers could cope better with many infectious diseases. It is not yet known whether this also applies to corona viruses. But it is already clear that allergy sufferers are not more often affected by a Covid 19 disease.

This also applies if there has already been a change of floors and an allergic asthma has been added to the symptoms. “Even then, there is no greater risk for those with severe Covid – 19 history,” says Zuberbier. “However, only if the patients treat the asthma properly as prescribed by the doctor.”

Cortisone does not weaken the immune system against the viruses

And the expert also has good news: The medications that allergy sufferers are now using to relieve the symptoms do not reduce the immune response to a coronavirus attack, so they do not make them more susceptible to infection.

“Modern antihistamines, such as ceterizine, loratadine or fexofenadine, do not restrict the immune response.” This also applies to allergy medications that contain cortisone, such as sprays for the nose or inhalable powders for the lungs. “Among other things, cortisone reduces the function of white blood cells and is therefore anti-inflammatory,” says Norbert Suttorp, director of the clinic with a focus on infectious diseases and pneumology at the Charité.

However, it does not dim the immune system in general, but regulate the immunological overreaction in the event of an allergy to a normal level. “The effectiveness of these drugs is miles away from drugs that are given to patients to suppress their immune systems, for example to avoid rejection in organ transplant patients.”

Some virologists have recently suggested that cortisone-containing lung sprays could interfere with the immune defense against the coronavirus. Suttorp considers this to be a “purely theoretical consideration”. The risk of pneumonia is then slightly increased. But this is vanishingly small: “If from 10. 000 Asthmatics suffer from pneumonia, then maybe two after taking the inhaled cortisone, “says Suttorp.

If one weighs the benefits and the risks, the following applies: “Treating the respiratory tract maltreated by allergy and allergic asthma with inhalable cortisone is the best protection against the coronavirus.” Patients should So don't stop taking asthma now, says Suttorp.

Caution with heavily damaged lungs

It becomes problematic, however, if the lungs are already permanently damaged by severe asthma. “These patients may be at higher risk of developing Covid – 19, as may people who have COPD , a chronic lung disease that is mostly caused by smoking, ”says allergist Zuberbier.

In severe asthma, the lung tissue has already changed. The symptoms not only occur seasonally when there is a corresponding exposure to allergens, such as pollen, but also limit lung function in the long term. “These people often have to swallow cortisone tablets which, unlike sprays, pass into the bloodstream and therefore have a systemic effect on the entire organism.”

The symptoms can no longer be completely compensated for with medication. The patients are often dependent on additional oxygen. Therefore, people suffering from allergic asthma should definitely continue taking the medications prescribed by the doctor – including those containing cortisone – in order to prevent permanent damage to the lungs.

Allergy sufferers should wear masks just because of the pollen

Zuberbier also advises to continue treatment for hyposensitization in any case. “This therapy is aimed at slowly getting the organism accustomed to an allergen, so it does not affect the entire immune system either.”

That you have to go to a doctor's office at regular intervals to find out Zuberbier does not consider it problematic to give the necessary injection, not even at the moment, where in some medical practices patients are suspected of being infected with the corona virus. “There are very clear hygiene requirements for the practices. For example, you can have an appointment for hyposensitization outside of normal office hours, or make an appointment in a separate area. ”Finally, doctors and practice staff wear mouth and nose masks during the injections.

“Incidentally, it is also advisable for allergy sufferers to wear such masks with a high protection factor,” says Zuberbier. “Not only because of the corona viruses, but also to keep the pollen and dusts away from their airways.”

What can do you still do not want to get in the way of the pollen and thus to support drug therapy? “Nasal douches with a saline solution are always good advice for allergy sufferers because it strengthens and cleanses the mucous membranes,” says Zuberbier.

In addition, in the season you should not sleep with the window open. And if it does, close at four in the morning, at least in the city. Because the pollen load is highest in the morning and lowest in the evening. In the country it is the other way round.

The otherwise always recommended recommendation to go on vacation in the pollen season in pollen-free areas, such as the high mountains or the North Sea islands , initially fail in corona times. But walking is still possible. Then you should wash your hair straight away to rinse out the pollen. Then hay fever is still not trivial, but you can live with it with the medication and the rules.