“all-random-contacts-in-the-subway-can-also-be-warned”

Chris Boos founded 1995 Arago

KI ) company specializing in artificial intelligence and is an advisor to the federal government on digital issues. In an interview with Tagesspiegel, he reveals how the app for tracing infection chains continues and how important digital tools are in the fight against the coronavirus.

Mr. Boos, you are at the head of the PEPP-PT initiative, the “Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing ”. This is developing a standard for an app that citizens should use to check whether they have come into contact with infected people. How does this work?

Almost every smartphone nowadays has a Bluetooth transmitter on board. We use it to measure the distance and the duration between two cell phones. So if you use your cell phone in your pocket to move around in public transport, your device can save all contacts within two meters. All of this happens absolutely anonymously. For the app, every app user is just a random combination of letters and numbers.

How is this supposed to help against the corona virus?

If you get an infection, all contacts of the past few days can be warned via the app. Also all chance contacts in the subway or in the restaurant, which one does not know personally and could not name the health department. They then know that they also have to be tested. This allows us to contain the virus earlier and more specifically and may come to a point where general restrictions are no longer necessary.

Such a technology sounds like surveillance, which is otherwise only known from non-democratic countries like China. How do you differ from other solutions?

Our app Concept ensures that the privacy of all users is guaranteed. Instead of the cell phone number or a unique device ID, only temporary IDs are saved during the encounter. These keys are also constantly changing. So we do not create motion profiles and we do not track mobile data.

The PEPP-PT standard was published on Officially launched on April 1st. What has happened since then?

We have a network of experts with 130 members from more than eight European countries started. In the past few weeks, more than 40 research institutions and companies have joined us. We are growing so fast that it is difficult to keep an overview.

This week, the federal and state governments have officially declared support for the PEPP-PT standard for the first time. The digital tracking of infection chains is an important building block in order to be able to better control the pandemic, it said in the decisions of this week.

First of all, the number of reproductions – the number that indicates how many people are infected by the infection on average – must be steadily reduced to below 1. Only in the phase after that, when restrictions are relaxed again, can the app become a central component in the fight against the corona virus. If you look at the Leopoldina paper, you can see very well that the government is preparing a whole bunch of measures. All elements aim to manage a pandemic. Technical solutions such as a tracing app are ideal for smart pandemic management, because it enables an alternative to blanket contact blocks and other lockdown measures.

It has long been an open secret that scientists from the Robert Koch Institute and the Heinrich Hertz Institute are both active in the PEPP-PT network and at the same time directly for the German one Government work on app solutions. Has it now been decided who will develop the German app?

You have to ask the government. We are pleased that those responsible have decided with us for a data protection compliant and secure standard. We only need a finished app when we get into the phase of easing. Different national apps can then be created on our architecture, which are then all compatible with one another.

Chris Boos advises the federal government in digital questions.

For the technical inspection, the federal government had, among other things, tests with soldiers in Berlin's Julius – Liver barracks carried out. How does tracing with Bluetooth work in practice?

Outdoor and indoor tests show that the distance between two devices is accurate to 90 to 95 percent can be measured. The app also understands whether there is a window or a wall in between. This is an important component if you think of schools, for example: If two students are only one meter apart, but in different classrooms, the app does not register any contact. Overall, the Heinrich Hertz Institute delivered very clean engineering work here.

What about people who don't have a smartphone and can't use the app?

We are also working on solutions for this. In the PEPP-PT network, we have several research groups that are currently testing alternative Bluetooth tokens. As soon as we have good results, we will share them with the public.

Which European countries besides Germany have agreed to support the PEPP-PT standard?

In addition to Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Malta and Switzerland will also use PEPP-PT. We are also very pleased that we are cooperating with the National Health Service in England – Brexit or not.

Is the initiative with it Already after two weeks at the destination?

PEPP-PT started with two goals: To develop a tracing solution that protects privacy and is secure. We did it. The second goal is to make this solution an export hit. I see a lot of potential there, both in Europe and beyond the continent.

The DP3T initiative pursues a very similar app concept to PEPP-PT and has been officially supported on the PEPP-PT website so far. The references to DP3T disappeared yesterday. Are there disputes?

There are always discussions between scientists the best solution, and that's a good thing. The core question is whether tracing apps communicate decentrally or centrally via a server. Both have advantages and disadvantages when it comes to security, attack vectors and cryptography. An example: With the decentralized solution, there is a lot of traffic between the devices; for the solution with a server, I have to trust the operator of the server because the anonymous IDs of the users are stored there. One system can make sense in one country and another solution in another. At PEPP-PT, we have to make sure that both approaches work interoperably. For Germany I imagine a server solution.

And why was the website adapted?

There are many more approaches than just central or decentralized solutions , so besides the PEPP-PT we didn't just want to feature another suggestion on the website. One should not make a religious question out of this debate. It is more important to ensure that the measure works technically clean in both cases and respects privacy. We have to avoid that we lose the trust of citizens in solutions through specialist debates.

Critics accuse them of lack of transparency. In contrast to DP3T, you have not yet published any code.

Every company and every scientist who wants to work seriously with us has access to our specifications. We don't hide anything. At the same time, we want our code to be completely checked from a security perspective before it becomes open source. I don't think that software matures at the customer. As soon as this is guaranteed, we will also make the code available to the public.

Google and Apple also offered support with the technical implementation.

The creation of an interface for tracing apps is extremely helpful – especially from the companies that use the operating system from 99 percent of all smartphones in Germany. We at PEPP-PT will use the interface from Google and Apple. If this makes apps easier to program, this increases the quality – and thus the acceptance by the user.

Both companies are also planning to integrate their own tracing function directly into the respective smartphone operating system in the medium term. Apps would become unnecessary. What do you think of the announcement?

What Google and Apple have proposed in detail here will probably need changes. Otherwise, we may have to have new discussions with privacy advocates and policymakers who deter citizens from voluntarily using tracing solutions.