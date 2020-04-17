“all-random-contacts-in-the-subway-can-also-be-warned”

Mr. Boos, you are at the head of the PEPP-PT initiative, the “Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing”. This is developing a standard for an app that citizens should use to check whether they have come into contact with infected people. How does it work?

Almost every smartphone has nowadays a bluetooth transmitter on board. We use it to measure the distance and the duration between two cell phones. So if you use your cell phone in your pocket to move around in public transport, your device can save all contacts within two meters. All of this happens absolutely anonymously. For the app, every app user is just a random combination of letters and numbers.

How is this supposed to help against the corona virus?

If you get an infection, all contacts of the past few days can be warned via the app. Also all chance contacts in the subway or in the restaurant, which one does not know personally and could not name the health department. They then know that they also have to be tested. In this way we can contain the virus earlier and in a more targeted manner and may come to a point where blanket restrictions are no longer necessary.

Such a technology sounds like surveillance, which is otherwise only known from non-democratic countries like China. How do you differ from other solutions?

Our app concept ensures that the privacy of all users is guaranteed. Instead of the cell phone number or a unique device ID, only temporary IDs are saved during the encounter. These keys are also constantly changing. So we do not create motion profiles and we do not track mobile data.

The PEPP-PT standard was officially introduced on April 1st. What has happened since then?

We have as Expert network started with 130 members from more than eight European countries. In the past few weeks, more than 40 research institutions and companies have joined us. We are growing so fast that it is difficult to keep an overview.

In This week, the federal and state governments officially declared support for the PEPP-PT standard. The digital tracking of infection chains is an important building block in order to be able to better control the pandemic, it said in the decisions of this week.

First of all, the number of reproductions – the number that indicates how many people are infected by the infection on average – must be steadily reduced to below 1. Only in the phase after that, when restrictions are relaxed again, can the app become a central component in the fight against the corona virus. If you look at the Leopoldina paper, you can see very well that the government is preparing a whole bunch of measures. All elements aim to manage a pandemic. Technical solutions such as a tracing app are ideal for smart pandemic management, because it enables an alternative to blanket contact blocking and other lockdown measures.

It has long been an open secret that scientists from the Robert Koch Institute and the Heinrich Hertz Institute are both in the PEPP-PT network are active and at the same time work directly on app solutions for the German government. Has it now been decided who will develop the German app?

You have to ask the government. We are pleased that those responsible have decided with us for a data protection compliant and secure standard. We only need a finished app when we get into the phase of easing. Different national apps can then be created on our architecture, which are then all compatible with one another.

The location data in the Corona app should be strictly anonymized . Photo: dpa-tmn

For the technical inspection, the federal government had, among other things, tests with soldiers in the Berlin Julius-Leber Barracks carried out. How does Bluetooth tracing work in practice?

The tests outdoors and indoors show that the distance between two devices with an accuracy of 90 to 95 percent can be measured. The app also understands whether there is a window or a wall in between.

This is an important component if you think of schools, for example: If two students are only one meter apart, but in different classrooms, then they register App just no contact. Overall, the Heinrich Hertz Institute delivered very clean engineering work here.

What is actually with people who do not have a smartphone and cannot use the app?

We are also working on solutions for this. In the PEPP-PT network, we have several research groups that are currently testing alternative Bluetooth tokens. As soon as we have good results, we will share them with the public.

Which In addition to Germany, European countries have agreed to support the PEPP-PT standard?

In addition to Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Malta and Switzerland will also use PEPP-PT. We are also very pleased that we are cooperating with the National Health Service in England – Brexit or not.

Is the initiative already there after two weeks?

PEPP-PT started with two goals: To develop a tracing solution that protects privacy and is safe. We did it. The second goal is to make this solution an export hit. I see a lot of potential there, both in Europe and beyond the continent.

The DP3T initiative pursues a very similar app concept to PEPP-PT and has so far been officially supported on the PEPP-PT website. The references to DP3T disappeared yesterday. Are there disputes?

There are between scientists always discussions about the best solution, and that's a good thing. The core question is whether tracing apps communicate decentrally or centrally via a server. Both have advantages and disadvantages when it comes to security, attack vectors and cryptography.

An example: With the decentralized solution there is a lot of traffic between the devices; for the solution with a server, I have to trust the operator of the server because the anonymous IDs of the users are stored there. One system can make sense in one country and another solution in another. At PEPP-PT, we have to make sure that both approaches work interoperably. For Germany I imagine a server solution.

And why was the website adapted?

There are far more approaches than just central or decentralized solutions, so we wanted to besides the PEPP-PT not only feature another suggestion on the website. One should not make a religious question out of this debate. It is more important to ensure that the measure works technically clean in both cases and respects privacy. We have to avoid that we lose citizens' trust in solutions through specialist debates.

Critics accuse them of lack of transparency. In contrast to DP3T, you have not yet published any code.

Every company and every scientist who wants to work seriously with us has access to our specifications. We don't hide anything. At the same time, we want our code to be completely checked from a security perspective before it becomes open source. I don't think that software matures at the customer. As soon as this is guaranteed, we will also make the code available to the public.

Google and Apple also offered support with the technical implementation.

Creating an interface for tracing apps is extremely helpful – especially from the companies that use the operating system from 99 percent of all smartphones in Germany. We at PEPP-PT will use the interface from Google and Apple. If this makes it easier to program apps, this increases the quality – and thus user acceptance.

Both companies also plan to integrate their own tracing function directly into the respective smartphone operating system in the medium term. Apps would become unnecessary. What do you think of the announcement?

What Google and Apple have suggested in detail here, likely need changes. Otherwise, we may have to have new discussions with privacy advocates and politicians that discourage citizens from voluntarily using tracing solutions.

Chris Boos founded 1995 based on Artificial Intelligence ( KI ) specialized company Arago and is a consultant to the federal government on digital issues.