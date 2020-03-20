all-other-corona-virus-tests-in-players-negative

Ingo Schiller on the situation on the Office:

“Operation at Hertha BSC will of course be maintained, but the first measure is that we will be up to and including April 3 2020 have ordered company holidays, we have also arranged an investment and spending stop in addition to a travel and contact stop, even if we don't have any at the moment We have to give notice of operational layoffs, so we are considering measures such as short-time work. All departments are also called upon to highlight potential savings. “

Schiller on the financial situation:

“Our situation at Hertha BSC is due to the entry de s strategic partner Tennor last summer was significantly better than many other clubs in terms of liquidity. “

” There are still nine games to be won, four of them Home games. There are two aspects to this: the TV money for these nine games as a whole and the revenue in the areas of viewers and hospitality. In terms of TV revenue alone, these nine games make Hertha BSC round 18 million euros, to name a few times. The loss of spectator and hospitality income would then be countered by savings in the stadium rental, but it is clear that this also results in a significant negative amount. “

Preetz about a possible salary waiver of the professionals:

“The fact that the players are all in quarantine at home does not make the exchange about it easier, but it is clear that we are already having internal discussions about it. “

Preetz about the quarantine of the players:

“All players are supplied with spinning bikes, have their heart rate monitors and are from ours Athletic trainers provided with individual training plans. There are also programs for stabilization. But it is also clear that this is primarily about measures to maintain fitness. “



“It is currently planned that the players will come together again for team training after the two-week quarantine. According to the current status that would be on 31. March 2020. The training sessions would then initially be carried out in camera. But as I said, that is the current status. We can not all 100 Percent estimate how the situation will develop until then. “

