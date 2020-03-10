Science
All of Italy should stay at home – buying hamsters at night
The drastic measures against the spread of the novel corona virus in Italy have in Rome and Naples led to nightly hamster purchases. In supermarkets that are also open at night, consumers stocked up with food and hygiene items , such as Italian media reported on Tuesday night.
The customers were therefore waiting in queues the markets , employees regulated admission. A seller told the Ansa news agency that apples, rusks, milk, sugar, flour, but also soap and disinfectants were out of stock first.
The Italian government had declared the whole country late Monday evening because of the spread of the corona virus . Unnecessary trips have been banned since Tuesday, and there is also a nationwide ban on meetings. Schools and universities remain closed.
However, the government made it clear on Monday evening that supermarkets would remain open and that “regular” deliveries should be made. People should therefore not panic and buy groceries “that can still be bought in the next few days,” it said.
Italy is that most severely affected country in Europe by the coronavirus epidemic. So far there have been more than 9000 contagion cases, more than 460 People died. (AFP)
Austria issues the highest travel warning for Italy
Austria's Foreign Ministry has issued a so-called full travel warning for Italy because of the corona virus. The security level was raised to the highest level six , the Ministry announced on its website. The Foreign Ministry generally only issues full travel warnings in special crisis situations, for example in war or civil war-like situations in a country or when there is a general risk to life and limb. Austrians are strongly advised to come back from Italy. (Reuters)
Italy announces higher new debt
Italy wants to loosen around ten billion euros in the fight against the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic. This will likely lead to new government debt rising to just under three percent of economic output this year, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli told Radio Capital on Tuesday.
Government insiders told Reuters that the Treasury is now expecting a deficit of 2.8 percent. The original target was 2.2 percent, but this target was raised to 2.5 percent last week. The European Stability Pact provides for an upper limit of three percent. The government will seek a review of the rules because of the epidemic, Patuanelli said. (Reuters)
Example of how to get an infected person in no time 24 can infect other people. . . the health authorities in Tyrol are now searching for other possible infected people. #coronavirus https://t.co/SK7CqFu7gK
– 🇦🇹 Richard Schmitt on Twitter (@ richardschmitt2) https://twitter.com/RichardSchmitt2/status/1237286834230747136
German tourist in Northern Cyprus tested positive
According to an agency report, a German tourist has tested positive for the corona virus in the north of the island of Cyprus. Her infection is the first case in Northern Cyprus, reports the Turkish state news agency Anadolu. Northern Cyprus is only recognized by Turkey. The internationally recognized government of the Greek Cypriots in the south of the island reported the first two cases on Monday. (Reuters)
ATTENTION: Due to the current situation around the spread of #COVID 19 from tomorrow all courses at the University of Innsbruck will take place as distance learning courses. You can find more information here: https://t.co/D3CoGfZTID #ibktwit #intirol
– Uni Innsbruck on Twitter (@uniinnsbruck) https://twitter.com/uniinnsbruck/status/1237129010716565506
University of Innsbruck switches to distance learning
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the University of Innsbruck is no longer conducting courses. Instead, the state of Tyrol is to be switched to distance learning until further notice. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, the number of coronavirus infections in Austria rose to Tuesday morning 157. Two sick people have already recovered. (Reuters)
China reports the lowest increase in new infections so far
With only 19 newly detected virus cases have China's authorities the lowest increase in infections since the start of daily reports of the epidemic reported seven weeks ago. The new type of lung disease in China is 17 More people died, as the health commission in Beijing also reported on Tuesday. The daily increase in deaths was the lowest in six weeks . So in the People's Republic 3136 Dead people complain.
Since the beginning of the epidemic In December, according to the official statistics, a total of 80. 754 People in mainland China infected with the new corona virus. Nearly 60. 00 0 have left the hospitals again. The most severely affected metropolis Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei in central China, where alone 67 00 0 infections and round 3000 deaths were counted.
To what extent the official statistics indicate the true lag e reflects and how high the unreported figure seems unclear. Since a change in the counting method in mid-February, the daily reported increase in new infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus and deaths in the official listing has decreased noticeably.
According to media reports, for example, people who are proven to be infected but no symptoms of Covid – 19 show disease, since the beginning of February no longer included in the newly detected infections, but listed elsewhere. Such people can also be contagious.
Clinical diagnoses have also been excluded. The doctor only determines the infection based on the patient's symptoms or history, without a DNA test being carried out. At least according to isolated reports, infected people are not included in the statistics of a province if their place of residence is somewhere else.
Officials are happy to refer to the decline in the numbers when calls are made to return to normality in less affected areas and to restart production in the factories. (dpa)
ECB sends 100 employees in the home office
At the European Central Bank (ECB) there are a first confirmed coronavirus case . An employee had been tested positive for the novel pathogen, the ECB announced on Monday evening in Frankfurt am Main. Round 100 Colleagues who worked near the person concerned , as a precautionary measure should now work from home . “Potentially affected” offices would be cleaned thoroughly.
The ECB had only tested the emergency on Monday and its around 3700 Employees in Frankfurt am Main asked to work from home. The main aim of the one-day homeworking test was to test the central bank's IT infrastructure – for example, the functioning of the data transmission. The test was “successful”, the ECB said.
The ECB had already taken initial precautions last week because of the spread of the corona virus. Employees should avoid business trips that are not absolutely necessary, all visits that are not necessary should be avoided, conferences on the premises of the ECB have been postponed.
The meeting on Thursday Governing Council at its next monetary policy meeting. Council members will be advised on additional measures to support the economy in the euro area due to the burdens caused by the coronavirus epidemic. (AFP)
Number of deaths after hotel collapse in China is rising
After the collapse of a hotel in eastern China , which because of the coronavirus epidemic as quarantine accommodation was used, the number of deaths is on 20 gone up. Ten people were still suspected under the rubble in the city of Quanzhou , the disaster control ministry said on Tuesday . 41 People could have been saved alive. Nine others were able to save themselves outdoors.
The hotel collapsed on Saturday. It had recently been converted into quarantine accommodation for people who had been in areas with numerous coronavirus infections.
On the ground floor of the 80 – Room hotels in the eastern Fujian province have been undergoing renovations for several weeks. Whether these are responsible for the accident has still been checked. In China, buildings keep collapsing due to poor material quality and improper construction. (AFP)
Spahn: “We will coping with the situation ”
In the fight against further spread of the coronavirus has Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) asked the Germans to act in solidarity. “We will deal with this situation. If we all help, stick together and trust each other even under stress, ”he wrote in a guest post in the“ Bild ”published late Monday evening, adding:“ It works. And it works best together. ”The climax of the epidemic has not yet been reached . “We expect a further increase in infections”, wrote Spahn: “There will be further restrictions of our everyday life.”
In Germany on Monday the first two deaths related to the virus became known – both people came from North Rhine-Westphalia n. The number of infected people in Germany rose until Monday afternoon 1139, almost half of them NRW.
Spahn wrote that the corona virus is a great challenge “for us as a whole society”. The virus will change everyday life. “The fewer people who get infected at the same time, the better our healthcare system can handle it,” wrote Spahn. Older and chronically ill people in particular are dependent on a sufficient number of available intensive care beds. “The ultimate goal is to slow down the outbreak.” One thing is clear: the safety of everyone comes first – also against economic interests. But restricting public life is not an easy decision. The public is part of democracy. “It should stay that way. That is why we have to be careful and prudent. ”
He says that he is skeptical about nationwide school closings. “Because parents then have to look after their children and can no longer work in the hospital.” (Dpa)
Xi Jinping surprisingly travels to Wuhan
For the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic is China's head of state Xi Jinping traveled to the metropolis of Wuhan, from which the pathogen originated had taken. Xi met on Tuesday by plane to the unannounced Visit in the capital of the Hubei province, such as the state Xinhua news agency reported. He wanted them there during the day Inspect measures to contain the epidemic.
The were planned According to heads of state meetings with health care workers, Patients and residents, as well as members of the military and police. The The visit was another sign that the Chinese government apparently believes the epidemic is now under control
The otherwise ubiquitous Xi in the Chinese media has had the spotlight since the proliferation of the corona virus in January largely avoided . He left it to Prime Minister Li Keqiang to take the measures to oversee the epidemic. Li previously had Wuhan Visited.
Fighting the pathogen that is in a wildlife market in Wuhan is said to have been transferred to humans for the first time Chinese authorities took draconian measures. The whole province Hubei, in the round 56 Millions of people live has been largely since the end of January sealed off from the outside world. A senior Chinese government official but hinted late last week that the province's foreclosure could possibly end soon.
The Foreclosure measures seem to have had an effect because the numbers of New infections in China have been showing a downward trend for a while. At the Tuesday the government only gave 19 newly confirmed contagion cases nationwide known since the previous day. This was the lowest number of new infections since the government on 21. January with the publication of the daily balance sheets for Coronavirus had started.
More than 80. 750 people have been in China according to the official statistics infected with the corona virus, the official The number of fatalities there on Tuesday was 3136. Most of the after Outbreak of the pathogen set up in Wuhan 16 provisional hospitals According to Xinhua, however, have since been closed again.
The neighbor and Mongolia, meanwhile, reported its first case of infection with the Corona virus. According to the government, this is a Frenchman, who works for an energy company in the country. For six days was in All cities in Mongolia are prohibited from entering and leaving. Even before Mongolia now had the first known corona case in the country closed their borders with China. (AFP)
Italy extends blocking measures to the whole country
The Italian government is extending barriers and restrictions on freedom of movement to the whole country due to the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday. There is no time to waste.
At the weekend, the government declared Lombardy and other areas in northern Italy to be restricted areas. You can only get out of them and into them for good reasons – for example, for work reasons.
The country is fighting against a rapidly increasing number of infected and dead people through the Covid – 19 – lung disease. Meanwhile, almost 10 00 0 people infected, more than 460 died. The new regulation should apply from Tuesday. (dpa)
French culture minister infected with coronavirus
Number of corona infected has increased in Germany slightly increased
Criticism of counts in the Corona cases in Germany and Italy
Measured by the number of infected people, Italy has so far 56 times higher death rate than Germany. Do you just count differently on both sides of the Alps?
Daily mirror | Dominik Straub
Bavaria wants events with more than 1000 Prohibit guests
Italian government closes all ski resorts due to corona virus
The Italian government is closing all ski resorts in the fight against the further spread of the corona virus. According to instructions from civil defense, all ski resorts in the country would be closed on Tuesday morning, the Minister for Regional Affairs, Francesco Boccia, announced on Monday evening. According to civil protection, the number of fatalities in Italy increased within 24 hours at 97 on all in all 463. (AFP)
|Kreis Heinsberg: No children or adolescents because of suspected corona in the clinic
Five of the patients would be treated in the intensive care unit. The wife of a seriously ill man from Gangelt is doing better, he is still in a critical condition. Overall, be in a circle until evening 323 infections have been detected. (dpa)