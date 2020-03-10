All of Italy should stay at home – buying hamsters at night

Xi Jinping surprisingly travels to Wuhan

For the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic is China's head of state Xi Jinping traveled to the metropolis of Wuhan, from which the pathogen originated had taken. Xi met on Tuesday by plane to the unannounced Visit in the capital of the Hubei province, such as the state Xinhua news agency reported. He wanted them there during the day Inspect measures to contain the epidemic.

The were planned According to heads of state meetings with health care workers, Patients and residents, as well as members of the military and police. The The visit was another sign that the Chinese government apparently believes the epidemic is now under control

The otherwise ubiquitous Xi in the Chinese media has had the spotlight since the proliferation of the corona virus in January largely avoided . He left it to Prime Minister Li Keqiang to take the measures to oversee the epidemic. Li previously had Wuhan Visited.

Fighting the pathogen that is in a wildlife market in Wuhan is said to have been transferred to humans for the first time Chinese authorities took draconian measures. The whole province Hubei, in the round 56 Millions of people live has been largely since the end of January sealed off from the outside world. A senior Chinese government official but hinted late last week that the province's foreclosure could possibly end soon.

The Foreclosure measures seem to have had an effect because the numbers of New infections in China have been showing a downward trend for a while. At the Tuesday the government only gave 19 newly confirmed contagion cases nationwide known since the previous day. This was the lowest number of new infections since the government on 21. January with the publication of the daily balance sheets for Coronavirus had started.

More than 80. 750 people have been in China according to the official statistics infected with the corona virus, the official The number of fatalities there on Tuesday was 3136. Most of the after Outbreak of the pathogen set up in Wuhan 16 provisional hospitals According to Xinhua, however, have since been closed again.

The neighbor and Mongolia, meanwhile, reported its first case of infection with the Corona virus. According to the government, this is a Frenchman, who works for an energy company in the country. For six days was in All cities in Mongolia are prohibited from entering and leaving. Even before Mongolia now had the first known corona case in the country closed their borders with China. (AFP)