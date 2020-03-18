all-national-players-are-under-quarantine

On Wednesday morning the German Handball Federation (DHB) sent a message about how it is going around a hundred times these days: from institutions, clubs and also from associations. “At the moment, sporting priorities have to be at the bottom, it is all about our health,” President Andreas Michelmann is quoted as saying. For this reason, the team at the DHB office has largely moved to the home office and can be reached there by phone and email. “The DHB works and is there for the handball family,” it continues.

A few hours earlier, a message had circulated late Tuesday evening concerning the most important team in the handball association with the largest number of members in the world: the national team. Due to a positive corona virus case, the selection of the newly installed national coach Alfred Gislason should be quarantined for 14 days. Jannik Kohlbacher is affected. The Rhein-Neckar Löwen circle confirmed the announcement. He feels completely healthy.

Kohlbacher, 24, was one of just under 20 players last week who spent four days in a course Aschersleben had come together to train for the friendly against Netherlands that should have taken place in Magdeburg on Friday evening. The Danish international Mads Mensah, also an employee of the lions, had previously tested positive for the virus. The Mannheimers also reported that other players within the team are said to have been infected with the virus.

DHB adheres to RKI recommendations

The impulse For the isolation of the German national team obviously Kurt Steuer, the long-time team doctor of the national team, who has already faithfully and reliably fulfilled his duties under national coach Heiner Brand. The recommendation for a two-week quarantine at home encompasses the entire coaching and supervisory staff. “All contact persons will adhere to the recommendations of the senior doctor and in particular the Robert Koch Institute,” says a statement from the association. Every participant in the course is aware of their social responsibility and will adhere to the measures proposed by the authorities.

This does not make things easier for national coach Gislason. After his debut at the old place of work in Magdeburg has already failed, he will only be allowed to have telephone contact with his selection players until further notice. in any case, preparation for the Olympic qualification is on hold. “At the moment there are really more important things,” said DHB Vice President Bob Hanning.

Hanning also assumes that the planned qualification tournament for the Tokyo games could possibly be completely canceled. “Anyone who believes that this competition is going to take place in Berlin this year can hope so,” he says, “but it is becoming more and more unrealistic from day to day.” The same applies to the current season at club level, emphasizes Hanning , who is responsible for the business of the Bundesliga club Füchse Berlin. “That is why we are now dependent on the solidarity and help of our partners and fans,” says Hanning. In addition, the Foxes professionals should forego salary. The concrete plans are to be discussed in the next few days.

At least one is watching the situation with the calmness that Icelanders are generally said to have: national coach Gislason. “Alfred is relaxed according to the circumstances,” says Hanning, “he has already experienced so much and of course also knows that it is only sport.” And that is actually secondary at all levels. At most.