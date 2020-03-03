Alexander Nübel apparently acidified on the bench

Schalke 04 are facing a change in goal before the cup quarter-finals against Bayern Munich. Markus Schubert is said to be the “picture” for the game tonight and also for the rest of the season between the posts of the Gelsenkirchener.

Alexander Nübel thus loses his regular place. Not an easy situation for the 23 year old. After Nübel did not want to extend his contract with the Royal Blues, he announced shortly before Christmas that he wanted to switch to the record champions from Munich next season, which was met with displeasure among many Schalke fans.

Manuel Neuer, goalkeeper at Bayern, also underlined his ambitions in January to continue to be number one in the Bayern goal in the coming season. Nübel, who missed the second half of the season due to a red ban, failed several times in the last two Bundesliga games.

Schalke fans chanted: “Nübel out!”

At the away game in Cologne, the young goalkeeper's tears came to the end after the own supporters had chanted from their fan block after his own goal to 0: 3, “Nübel out!” Schalke coach David Wagner wanted to talk to his two goalkeepers about the precarious situation on Monday before he wanted to make a decision.

The expected new number one in Schalke's goal, Markus Schubert, came in this Bundesliga season already in use against Nübel. Most recently in the 0: 5 loss against today's opponent from Munich – but not without a mistake.