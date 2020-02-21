alba-berlin-narrowly-beats-zenit-st.-petersburg

Only four days after winning the German Cup against Oldenburg, basketball Bundesliga club Alba Berlin reloaded in the Euroleague. On Thursday evening, the substitute-weakened Berliners won after a show of strength at the penultimate table Zenit St. Petersburg with 83: 81 (38: 42). It was the ninth victory in 25. Premier League game. The best Berlin throwers were the outstanding Martin Hermannsson with 24 and Rokas Giedraitis with 14 points.

In addition to the long-term injured Stefan Peno, Tim Schneider and Makai Mason also had to forego coach Aito Garcia Reneses playmaker Peyton Siva and Center Johannes Thiemann. Hermannsson and Luke Sikma also went into the game ailing. The Berliners began curiously, forgot to place a playmaker in the starting line-up, but corrected this with Hermannsson after one minute.

Alba Berlin's game plan in February

2.2. – BBL: Oldenburg – Alba Berlin 93: 88

4.2. – Euroleague: Olimpia Milan – Alba Berlin 96: 102

6.2. – Euroleague: Alba Berlin – Real Madrid 97: 103

9.2. – BBL: Alba Berlin – Göttingen 96: 71

.) 2. – BBL: Ulm – Alba Berlin 106: 112 n. V.

16. 2 , – Cup final: Alba Berlin – Oldenburg 89: 67

.) 2. – Euroleague: Zenit St. Petersburg – Alba Berlin 81: 83

.) 2. – Euroleague: Alba Berlin – Anadolu Istanbul (20 o'clock)

Alba was initially difficult to come into the game, looked tired and unfocused. After too many ball losses, the Berliners were already in double digits after the first quarter (15: 25). But in the second section, they defended more intensely and now also aggressively found their rhythm. They came back up to two counters (25: 27). The Berliners stayed on until the break.

But after the break Alba had problems on the defensive again. After a 2: 9 run, the backlog grew again. But the guests did not give up and fought their way back. Five minutes before the end, Tyler Cavanaugh brought his team with 70: 68 in the lead. Thanks to a good defensive, the Berliners kept it until the end. (AP)