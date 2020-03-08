alba-berlin-lost-82:91-in-crailsheim

Alba Berlin has had to pay tribute to the strains of the past few days and has lost the chase duel in the basketball Bundesliga. Although the capital was in the lead for a long time, the Berliners lost to the fourth placed Hakro Merlins Crailsheim with 82: 91 (47: 43). For Alba it was the fifth league failure of the season, but Alba remains third in the table. The best throwers in Berlin were Martin Hermannsson with 22 and Niels Giffey with 14 points .

At Alba playmaker Peyton Siva returned to the team after an injury break. Forward Rokas Giedraitis was still missing. The fact that it was the third game within five days for the Berliners was initially not apparent to them. The game was very balanced in the first quarter. Crailsheim then had more energy.

Right at the beginning of the second section, the hosts moved on 29: 21. The Berliners allowed too many defensive rebounds and thus always allowed Crailsheim second throwing opportunities. But Alba stayed calm, continued to play and came back quickly.

In the very intense game, the Berliners were able to move to nine points after the break (63: 54). But then the thread aggressively broke. Alba gave too many throws and lost a few balls. With a 1: 13 run, the capitals fell behind again at the beginning of the last quarter. The guests seemed increasingly tired and had nothing to do against the energy of the rested hosts in the final phase. (dpa)

